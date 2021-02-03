PALMYRA, Mo. — Following a restless night in which Weston King worried there might be a glitch with his paperwork, the Palmyra all-state defensive lineman learned Wednesday morning from the University of Central Missouri football team’s recruiting coordinator all went well.
The 2020 Herald-Whig Player of the Year officially signed to be a Mule.
During the same conversation, King was asked what he had planned for the day. He explained how Palmyra’s signing ceremony was going to evolve with two others signing to play college football and athletes in three other sports inking their future as well.
“I told him it’s a busy day around here,” King said. “He said it was pretty impressive that we had that many people moving on to play sports at the next level. You step back and look at it and see we’re not just good at football. Palmyra excels at other sports, too.”
But the success of the football program, which reached the Class 2 state semifinals, wouldn’t have been possible without the depth of talent.
“The depth of our team was phenomenal,” King said. “There were just as many other guys who carried the workload as much as we did.”
Three of those are headed to NCAA Division II programs.
Joining King by signing a national letter of intent Wednesday were all-state tight end Abe Haerr, who is headed to Lindenwood, and all-area quarterback Brody Lehenbauer, who signed with Missouri S&T.
“Walking through the recruiting process with these guys has been super fun,” Haerr said. “Knowing as you go throughout the season you had college-level players was awesome, and throughout the playoffs, we knew we had the guys to get the job done. In my opinion, it says a lot about our class and the amount of athletic kids we have in there.
“That’s across the board, whether it’s baseball or football or wrestling or track. We had a lot of great athletes.”
Four other Palmyra athletes signed Wednesday as well – state champion wrestler Ross Arch with Northern Illinois, pitcher Bennett Stice with Lindenwood, and track athletes Drew Billups and Lydia Szarka with Hannibal-LaGrange.
“It kind of shows you what Palmyra is all about,” Lehenbauer said. “We strive for greatness as a whole school and in all aspects of this school. We have some great athletes who get to compete in their select sport in the future. That’s a great feeling for me and the rest of our guys that these schools see the work we did and it pays off for us.”
There were plenty schools showing interest, but only three landed the prize.
King, who finished his senior season with 113 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 14 quarterback sacks, becomes the second straight Herald-Whig Player of the Year to sign with the Mules, joining Clark County running back Caleb Lapsley. The all-state defensive lineman knew UCM was the right place for him academically and athletically, making signing day all the more memorable.
“I grew up wanting to play college football and wanting to be the best at everything I can do,” King said. “The fact I get this opportunity to go on and play for a really good football program and be able to compete with the best in Division II is something I can only thank God for. It’s awesome I get this opportunity.”
Haerr, who caught 21 passes for 399 yards and seven touchdowns last fall, was the last of the Palmyra trio to commit, but he found the right home at Lindenwood based on the character of the coaching staff and the trajectory of the Lions’ program.
“Their head coach is a great Christian dude and I respected him a lot,” Haerr said. “Great facilities. The rest of the coaching staff is super great. It’s a program that has had success the last few years in the GLVC, so I can respect that and see where they’re headed and what their vision is. I wanted to hop on that train.”
Lehenbauer, who threw for 1,759 yards and 22 touchdowns last fall, did the same at Missouri S&T, largely because of the school’s reputation as one of the best engineering schools nationwide and a coaching staff that is committed to its student-athletes.
“Their academics is hands down the best of the best is Missouri,” Lehenbauer said. “There was a statistic I learned on my visit that it is Missouri’s No. 1 school for investment return. That was a big thing for me. You’re getting a great degree there.
“I liked the coaches and I really like the feeling I got when I went there. The team’s drive is kind of the same thing I like.”