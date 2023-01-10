PALMYRA, Mo. -- The first half did not go the way Palmyra was hoping in its home girls basketball matchup against Kirksville on Tuesday.
Despite being down nine points at halftime, Palmyra rallied back to secure a 48-41 win over Kirksville.
"You've got to learn how to grind out a win," said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers. "You are not always going to outscore the other team by 20 or 30 points. Sometimes you've got to grind out a win and that's what we did tonight."
Shots were not falling for Palmyra throughout the first half despite the Lady Panthers dominating the boards by an 18-5 advantage.
"(Rebounding) has been one of our strong suits," Southers said. "That's there every time. I thought we could have done a better job on the offensive glass. Defensively, we did a good job of limiting them to just one shot."
Kirksville benefited from its 3-point shooting, draining five from behind the arc during the first half.
The Lady Tigers had a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and a 25-16 lead by halftime.
"Shots weren't falling, but we weren't ourselves," Southers said. "We weren't doing the things we usually do very well. We looked a bit out of sorts at times from an offensive standpoint. I put a couple of new offenses in, so I put that on me. Some unfamiliarity on what we were doing and maybe (consistency) will come with reps."
Palmyra came out firing in the third quarter, scoring 18 points, two more than they did the entire first half.
There was also a lot of drama during the second half, with seven lead changes and two ties.
"We only had 16 points in the first half and came away with 48 (total)," Southers said. "That's a pretty good second half in my opinion. We gave up 25 points in the first half and only 16 in the second half. Defensively, I'll take that all day long."
By the end of the third quarter, Palmyra held a slim 34-32 lead.
The Lady Panthers would put away Kirksville late in the fourth quarter, with junior Taytum White going 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Palmyra sophomore Sydney Compton provided plenty of offense, scoring 16 of her 18 points in the second half. She also had five boards.
White added 11 points and five rebounds.
"We needed them to step up," Southers said. "Sydney did a great job for us offensively. Taytum did a great job defensively for us getting those steals and hitting those big-time free throws."
Palmyra continued to crash the boards during the second half, finishing the game with 31 rebounds. Junior Candra King came away with a team-high nine boards.
Palmyra (11-3) will host Centralia (11-2) in its next game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
"Our focus right now is on Centralia," Southers said. "Doing whatever we can to stop them. They are a very scrappy team and very good team at what they do. Similar defense to what we saw tonight, so we got to figure it out and get better."
The Lady Panthers will host the Tony Lenzini Tournament next week. No. 1 seed Palmyra will face No. 8 seed Mark Twain in the opening round at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.
"Tony Lenzini Tournament, we are looking forward to it," Southers said. "We'll have an opportunity to see some teams that we've played before and get a chance to do it again."
