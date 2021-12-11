MONROE CITY, Mo. — Palmyra got off to a fast start for a brief moment of time in the Monroe City girls basketball tournament final on Saturday, but could not keep it going for long.
After the Lady Panthers went up 7-3 in the first minutes of the game, South Shelby flipped the switch. The Lady Birds would go on a 17-0 run to take a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“They did a lot of three’s on us and kept us on our heels a bit defensively,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “We kind of got away from what we do defensively. With a team like that hitting shots and getting to the rim, there’s not a lot of room for error.”
The first quarter ended up being the difference in the game with South Shelby coming away with a 58-46 win to win the Monroe City tournament championship.
For the remaining three quarters, Palmyra would outscore South Shelby by a 39-38 margin. Most of that scoring came in the second half, with the Lady Panthers scoring 29 of its 46 points in the final two quarters.
“South Shelby is a team that we have size on them,” Brandenburg said. “We knew we could get the ball inside, but they sped us up in the first half. We kind of got away from what we do trying to just run our stuff inside.”
Brandenburg said Palmyra was not happy about losing the tournament final, but credited the team’s effort during the past week.
“We had some girls banged up a little bit,” Brandenburg said. “These girls have dealt with a lot of fatigue and soreness. South Shelby is a good team. Credit to them. They played their game and made shots.”
Leading the flock for the Lady Birds was junior Miranda Patterson, who scored 12 points in the first half and 24 for the game. She also tied for the team-lead with four rebounds.
South Shelby also had a couple of other shooters on the top of their game Saturday night. Junior Kaylee Gaines drained four 3-pointers to finish second on the team with 12 points, and senior Emma Dovin excelled in the paint to score 11 points and grab three rebounds.
Palmyra sophomore Candra King kept the Lady Panthers in the game with her strong game in the interior. She would score a team-high 18 points and pull down 13 rebounds.
“Candra works hard and gives us great minutes inside,” Brandenburg said. “She’s a load inside and is hard to handle for a lot of teams.”
Lady Panthers senior Jansen Juette scored eight points and had four rebounds. Freshman Clare Williams excelled behind the arc, hitting three 3-pointers to score nine points.
Palmyra (5-1) will play a road game against Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
“We’ve got to rest up a little bit and then start preparing,” Brandenburg said. “They are a really good team and we got to be prepared to play our game and hopefully execute it and take care of business.”
