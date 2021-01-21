PALMYRA, Mo. — It came down to the last possession between the Hannibal and Palmyra boys basketball teams in the semifinals of the 78th annual Tony Lenzini Tournament on Thursday.
After seven lead changes in the fourth quarter, Palmyra senior guard Aaron Stamper hit two free throws to give the Panthers a 48-47 lead with 16 minutes remaining. The Pirates neve got a chance for a game-winning shot, however, as Panthers freshman Bear Bock stole the ball and Palmyra was able to run out the clock on a 48-47 victory.
Bock finished the game with a team-high eight rebounds while scoring seven points, with two of those scores coming at pivotal times down the stretch.
“He scored five points in a row,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “We were down 43-41 and he came out and got a runner. Then he went down the lane to get an and-one, so those are two big plays that stick out.”
Wood said it was also good to see Stamper have success after a season that has been marred by a quarantine and a thumb injury.
“I had a talk with him this morning about coming off the bench and being our sixth man,” Wood said. “He was like, ‘I’ll do whatever.’ I told him he is still going to get the same minutes, but I like having that spark off the bench. Somebody who can score.”
Stamper led the team with 12 points while Zane Meyers had nine on three made 3-pointers and Abe Haerr finished with eight.
Palmyra (7-5) moves on to face top-seeded Monroe City in the tournament finals for a third straight year.
Hannibal entered the second half down by six points and narrowed Palmyra’s lead to four points by the end of the third quarter.
Pirates coach Marty Hull delivered a message about his team’s competitive level at halftime.
“My honest thought was whoever is going to have the ball last is going to win,” Hull said. “I don’t think either team was executing that well defensively. Both teams were kind of getting what they were wanting.”
The Pirates took a slim lead on four separate occasions in the fourth quarter. The last was when senior point guard Tristen Terrill hit two free throws to give Hannibal a 47-46 advantage with 46 seconds remaining.
Terrill and Courtland Watson both had a team-high 15 points, while Terrill also grabbed five rebounds. All of Watson’s makes came from deep, including three hits from 3-point land in the fourth quarter.
“You expect a senior and a junior who has been playing varsity for two years now to step up in the limelight when you need to step up down the stretch,” Hull said. “I ran a pick-and-roll for those two the last time to put the ball in their hands to try to win the game for us.”
Even with the late charge from Hannibal, Wood said his team found a way to win.
“(Hannibal) did knock down a lot of shots,” Wood said. “They weren’t easy shots, and I thought a lot of them were contested. So kudos to them.”
Now Palmyra prepares for a second meeting with Monroe City this season. Monroe City won the first game 65-46 in blowout fashion in the Monroe City Tournament finals.
“It’s going to take our ‘A’ game if we want to knock them off and our kids know that,” Wood said. “We are just fortunate to have the opportunity.”