PALMYRA, Mo. — When Palmyra wrestling coach Josh Buatte woke up Monday morning, the end of a long offseason was finally upon him.
His Panthers were scheduled to host Missouri Military Academy for a meet at home to kick off a new season filled with promise, and all of the headaches of dealing with rescheduling and protocols because of the coronavirus pandemic would be behind him even for just an evening.
It proved to be too good to be true.
“It was really right about (1 p.m.), we found out MMA couldn’t make it out when I was trying to get a hold of them to get a lineup to put stuff together,” Buatte said.
Palmyra athletic director Brian Wosman reached out to try and find a replacement for the meet, but unfortunately no feasible opponent could be found.
“There’s really not a whole lot of schools that have wrestling in the area,” Buatte said. “Its basically just us, Macon and Centralia, and they’re not even that close.”
Last season, the Panthers could possibly make a call to one of the many teams in Illinois and schedule a meet instead, but with sports in the Land of Lincoln on pause and wrestling now shifted to the summer schedule, Palmyra is left on an island.
That’s made scheduling a struggle.
“We’re kind of limited but we’re doing what we can,” Buatte said. “We’re traveling a little bit, getting some bigger schools and wrestling some schools we’ve never seen, which will be nice. At the same time, it does throw a wrench into your schedule.
“You just have to be flexible and take every chance and every match that you can get, if its a dual, a tri, a quad or a tournament.”
Delivering the message to the team that their season opener was now canceled was tough for Buatte, but to their credit the Panthers handled the news well.
“We got back in the room, got the mats reset back up in the room and had a good, hard practice,” Buatte said. “They surprisingly rolled with it better than I thought, but they are good, hard-working kids.”
Part of that comes down to the leadership, with seniors like three-time state finalist Ross Arch and last year’s state heavyweight runner-up Weston King setting the tone. Those two, as well as defending Class 1 126-pound champion Collin Arch, are just making their return to the mat after a long and grueling trip to the state semifinals in football, so Buatte has relied on others to keep the intensity up.
“We’ve got a lot of first, second and third year wrestlers that are coming in the room. Everybody is still working hard,” Buatte said. “I would still wrestle these kids against anyone who wanted to compete against them because they’re not afraid to go against anybody.”
As the Arch brothers and King get up to fighting shape, the Panthers will be a dangerous team. After finishing fifth in the Class 1 state tournament on the team standings a year ago, many around the state are projecting an even higher finish if Palmyra lives up to its potential.
“They are a special group of kids, they’ve worked hard and worked for this moment,” Buatte said. “This year is going to be a defining year, not only just for them but for Palmyra in general. If they can succeed and do the kinds of things I know they are capable of, in a year like we are having, anything is possible for them in the future as well.”
It doesn’t just hinge on the three returning state finalists either.
“We’ve got a couple of kids in the room that I think are overlooked,” Buatte said. “Hayes Miller is in there, Kaden Crane is in there, Luke Triplett is in there, and we’ve got a couple of other guys that are just workhorses and will surprise some people.”
Still, having wrestlers like King and the Arch brothers to both emulate and chase makes the rest of the room better.
“Somebody trying to get to their level helps them just as much,” Buatte said.
As for where some pieces will fit on the lineup sheet, Buatte isn’t worried about weight so much right now as he is getting his team into fighting shape.
“I would rather the kids not worry so much about cutting hard and being down super low and being fatigued,” Buatte said. “I would rather they be healthy and still be big for their weight class, but be healthy, feel in-shape and feel like they can move.”
A healthy wrestler is one that is ready to compete, and given the circumstances surrounding this season Buatte wants his team ready to wrestle any chance they have.
“As it goes right now, its tough to say but you never know if your next time on the mat is your last time on the mat,” Buatte said. “Unfortunately, in the world we live in today, you don’t know if something happens tomorrow and school shuts down and we’re done.
“Every chance we get to step on the mat, we’re taking it. We’re doing the best we can and competing as hard as we can.”