The Palmyra Youth Wrestling Club poses with their medals. Front row left to right: Tayleigh Robertson, Morgan Pillars, Ava Rife, Brynleah Lahr, Zoe Corum, Kinsley Rife, Kyleigh Wiskirchen and Michael Hines. Second row: Rigsby Sutter, Gatlin Kroeger, Braelyn Morris, Aidyn Bryant, Keynu Neiswinder, Westin Jones, Henley Snow, Ace Harper, Kyndal Wilt, Blake Rife, Raygen Mayes, Cael Wilt, Delainey Yackley and Noah Heimer. Back row: Eli Sutter, Dawson Costello and Aleecia Fuget. Not pictured: Sylvia Sutter, Behrett Lorenson, Emmett Lorenson and Whitney Franklin.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It was a successful trip to the MO-USA Wrestling State Championships for the Palmyra Youth Wrestling Club.

The MO-USA Wrestling State Championships went from March 24-26 at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.

