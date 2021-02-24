PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra boys basketball team kept Louisiana’s offense in check in Wednesday’s Class 3 District 6 semifinal, allowing the Panthers to pull away for a 53-35 victory at home.
Palmyra held Bulldogs to nearly half of what they scored in Monday’s 71-35 win over Mark Twain. One key was limiting Louisiana to just two 3-pointers after the Bulldogs drained 11 from behind the arc on Monday.
“That means we are covering the perimeter pretty well,” Palmyra coach Ryan Wood said. “I thought we did a good job. They do a lot of dribble handoffs and we switched about everything on that. If you contain that dribble and switch it, it’s hard to get a shot off on that.”
The Panthers also neutralized Louisiana junior big man Ryan Capps, who was limited to six points and three rebounds. A big reason why was the play of forwards Abe Haerr and Bear Bock.
“They walled up and didn’t leave the floor too much and both (Haerr and Bock) have an advantage with the height,” Wood said. “If they go straight up, they are going to play eight-foot tall and that’s all we ask. They did a pretty good job of doing that.”
Second-seeded Palmyra (13-8) now advances to take on top-seeded Highland in the district championship on Friday evening in Ewing, Mo.
Senior guard Aaron Stamper provided an early scoring punch Wednesday with 12 of Palmyra’s 14 points in the first quarter, helping the Panthers to a 14-10 lead at the quarter’s end.
Stamper went on to lead the team with 14 points and pulled down four rebounds.
“He got us off on the right foot ... and that’s a big start for him,” Wood said. “He’s a kid that kind of lives off of confidence.”
Stamper was limited in the second half due to foul trouble. However, other players stepped up to grow Palmyra’s 25-21 lead when the third quarter began.
Haerr and senior guard Zane Meyers took over the scoring in the second half. Haerr finished the game with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds, and after being held scoreless in the first half Meyers ended up second on the Panthers with 13 points.
“I thought Abe really stepped up in the third quarter and had some key shots early in the third quarter,” Wood said. “Zane did a lot of nice things of getting downhill and then he hit a couple of open three’s.”
Bulldogs junior forward Mason Washington led his team in scoring with 12 points and also pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Wood said his team’s defensive play is essential for Palmyra to be successful on Friday.
“There’s going to be nights when our shots aren’t falling so well and they didn’t in the first half for us,” Wood said. “But the defense has got to be a consistent effort. I think if we defend, we are going to give ourselves a chance Friday night.”