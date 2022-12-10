MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Defense made all the difference for Palmyra in the championship game of the 98th Annual Monroe City Tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers stifled South Shelby's offense on its way to a 45-29 win, which is the first Monroe City championship since 2017 for Palmyra.
"It's feels great," said Palmyra junior Carson Hicks. "It's been a couple of years since we've won it, so it feels really good."
Palmyra got off to an 8-0 start and took a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter with the aid of eight points by junior Bear Bock and four points from Hicks.
While Palmyra wasn't dominating offensively, its defense limited South Shelby to just 10 points in the first half. The Panthers would take a 21-10 lead to halftime.
Palmyra turned the heat up in the third quarter and would only allow two points to South Shelby.
"Our defense was really good," Hicks said. "Our plan was to stop them inside and that's exactly what we did."
Only in the fourth quarter was South Shelby to get anything going offensively, with senior Eli Carter coming off the bench to score 10 points.
By then, it was too little and too late for the Cardinals.
Hicks led Palmyra in scoring with 18 points and also pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
"Our first few games, our rebounding was kind of slow and coach (Brian Rea) said to pick it up," Hicks said. "So the last two games I've really tried to focus on that and getting boards for the team."
Bock put up 14 points and came away with eight boards.
"We love to get him inside," Hicks said. (Bock) is a guard, but he makes things happen inside."
Palmyra (6-0) will host Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
