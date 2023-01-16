PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra's defense showed up to play in the Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament opener against Mark Twain on Monday.
The Lady Panthers held Mark Twain to just three points during the first half on its way to a 82-13 win.
Palmyra went on a 51-0 run from the first to third quarter, holding the Lady Tigers scoreless in the second quarter.
It started quickly for Palmyra, as their defense led to offense.
Palmyra was able to force turnovers that led to fast break opportunities, taking a 46-3 lead at halftime.
“We talked about defense beforehand and hold them to a certain number of points, said Palmyra head coach Tim Southers.” I didn’t think three points in the first half was something we were able to do yet. We did that without fouling. To not put them in the bonus was a positive.”
That wasn’t the only thing that was impressive from Palmyra, with its bench taking advantage of opportunities and scoring 29 points.
“Giving everybody an opportunity to play was important for us, Southers said. “We had 20 points in the first half but overall, I thought our bench did a nice job.”
As far as the next game is concerned, Southers doesn’t care who they play next and know it will be a tough matchup no matter the opponent.
Before the bench got a chance to play it was Palmyra’s starters getting the job done. Junior Candra King led the scoring with 17 points.
Lady Panthers sophomore Clare Williams picked up 13 points, while fellow sophomore Sydney Compton added 10 points.
On the other side of the court Mark Twain had a tough day, with freshman Marin Mallory leading the way with four points.
Even though it was a lopsided loss for the Lady Tigers, Mark Twain is looking at this game as a learning opportunity and a chance to grow.
Mark Twain head coach Matt Boswell felt that the effort and intensity improved in the second half as a lackluster start.
“Obviously every game is an opportunity to grow both positively and negatively," Boswell said. "We just have to bring effort and a lot of intensity and if we don’t have that effort we aren’t going to be able to accomplish anything.”
Mark Twain (0-13) will face Highland (10-6) in the consolation semifinal at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Palmyra (13-3) will face Monroe City (7-7) in the tournament semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
