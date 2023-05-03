Golf photo.jpg

Pam Rein, second from right, poses for a photo with her golf team after getting a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Quincy Country Club.

 Contributed Photo

QUINCY -- Quincy Country Club member Pam Rein kicked off the Women's Opening Day golf event with a special accomplishment on Wednesday.

Rein shot a hole-in-one on Hole No. 7 with a seven-iron at a yardage of 107 yards.

