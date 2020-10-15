QUINCY — All the enthusiasm and optimism typically associated with the first preseason practice has been put on hold for the Quincy University men’s and women’s basketball programs.
After required coronavirus testing and subsequent contact tracing revealed positive cases, both programs were placed into a two-week quarantine on Wednesday.
It meant Thursday’s scheduled practices — the first day of team activity allowed per NCAA Division II rules — were canceled while players and staffers remain isolated. Both programs plan to hold team-wide Zoom calls, and the coaches will be monitoring the players’ health, academic progress and state of mind before returning to the court.
Once out of quarantine, the Hawks will have 30 days to prepare for the November 27 season openers at Illinois-Springfield.
“It’s tough because they’re not really supposed to be doing anything during this time,” QU men’s coach Ryan Hellenthal said. “It’s hard to keep them engaged going through this, but I think the engagement piece comes knowing that we’re still hopefully going to have three or four weeks to prepare for Illinois-Springfield.
“We’ve had a very good fall up to this point with what we can do. The engagement, the buy-in and the veteran leadership has been where it needs to be for us to get to another level. All this does is make the urgency of those three or four weeks of practice once we get back that much higher.”
It’s going to place a higher priority on being focused and in the right frame of mind.
“It’s an adjustment,” QU women’s coach Jeni Garber said. “They are going to have to do what they can on their own to stay in as best shape as they can through this. My main concern is their mental health and their motivation from here on out.
“We’re going to have to really try to be there for them. The first thing with that is their health, and that’s physical and mental. That’s our first priority. We’ll take it day-by-day and adjust and get back at it.”
That’s not such an easy thing to do for any of them.
“It’s not just basketball,” Garber said. “Their whole world has been turned upside down. They’re out of their classes, and it takes time to get caught up and figure those things out. They’re isolated from their friends, so the social aspect is hard on them.
“It’s what everybody in the country is going through. You just try to make it through the best you can.”
The Hawks plan to do that by adjusting their vision and plan for the preseason and being prepared to work diligently once the quarantine is lifted.
And they pray there won’t be any further shutdowns.
“I’m afraid there are going to be a lot of stops and starts to this season,” Hellenthal said.