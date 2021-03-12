QUINCY — Robbed of so many of the things this season that make the high school basketball experience unique, Brady Rupert believes this game, this night and this moment can help make up for what has been lacking.
“This is a game we look forward to every single year,” the Quincy High School senior forward said. “I’m sure everyone does.”
This rivalry is one thing the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t ruin.
Saturday night at Blue Devil Gym, the QHS and Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball teams will square off for the sixth straight season. WGEM is televising the game live at 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on multiple radio stations. And it will have the same on-court fervor it traditionally does.
It just won’t have the raucous crowd, the Blue Devil ceremony or the same ambiance of games past.
“The game does give us a little bit of normalcy,” QHS coach Andy Douglas said. “But on the other side of that, the gym is still going to be empty. It’s still going to be different on the sidelines. But to be able to play that game as the last game of the season as a way to wrap it up is a pretty good opportunity.”
It puts the focus where it belongs.
On the court and the student-athletes, not on politics or the pandemic.
“It helps celebrate what they’ve been able to do this year,” QND coach Kevin Meyer said. “We’ve both made it to the finish line. I’ve used finish line all week. There are schools in our area that are not playing their last two or three games because of stuff.
“We can’t go back, but boy, we can celebrate what we did have this year.”
The school administrators are doubling down on the celebration as well.
The QHS vs. QND girls basketball game will take place at 5 p.m. at Blue Devil Gym as part of a quadruple header. The junior varsity squads from both schools for boys and girls will play afternoon games.
The same pandemic restrictions apply to all four games – no more than 50 fans in attendance and masks are required to be worn. School officials will clear the gym between each game, sanitize the stands and the floor and then allow the next group of 50 fans to enter.
It’s the same procedure the schools have followed all season, and it’s allowed the teams to enjoy five weeks chock full of basketball. Despite some opponents enduring COVID-related issues, each of Quincy’s four varsity squads has played at least 13 games.
“We wanted these kids to experience as close to a full season as we could make it,” QND girls basketball coach Eric Orne said. “We wanted to make it a special experience for them.”
This final showcase will do that for everyone.
“This will be a good memory for everyone to have,” Douglas said. “Normally, we have this game early on in the year. So to have this as your final game, that’s pretty neat.”
It heightens the emotion and motivation exponentially.
“Going into the end of the season and going against Notre Dame, that fires everyone up,” Rupert said. “Knowing everyone is watching that game here in Quincy, that’s just an adrenaline kick. That really, really makes us want to win.
“It’s something, if we can win this game, that will show a lot for us.”