PALMYRA, Mo. — Going into Wednesday’s game at Flower City Park in Palmyra, Canton had been swinging the bat well enough to score double-digit runs in its first three games.
The Panthers were able to limit the damage from Canton on the way to a 12-5 victory.
“We knew they were scoring a bunch of runs and we were going to have to play good defense,” Palmyra coach Mark Loman said. “We had one inning there where we gave them a couple with an error, but our pitching overall was solid.”
Canton loaded the bases with just one out in the first inning and it looked like the Tigers would yet again start off with a big lead.
Instead, Canton was limited to one run in the first inning after designated hitter Aydin Morlang drove in Kegan Birck.
Palmyra answered back in the bottom half of the first inning when shortstop Zane Meyers hit a solo home run to tie the game at 1.
Meyers then gave Palmyra its first lead in the third inning with an RBI single to bring home Hunter Wilson.
“(Meyers) is one guy who has been on time with his hitting approach so far in our four games we’ve played,” Loman said. “He’s been consistent for us. The thing with him is he’s not coming out of his shoes. He’s squaring the ball and he’s on time.”
Canton tied the game back up in the top of the fourth inning when Birck singled to drive in Robert Sutton.
Palmyra answered right back in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off double from Brody Lehenbauer. Wilson scored Lehenbauer with a two-out RBI, then Wade Begley extended the Panthers’ lead to 5-2 with a two-RBI double.
Canton kept clawing back, with Sam Arnold hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning and Trevor Logsdon hitting a two-RBI double in the sixth inning.
“Sam put a nice swing on the ball and he’s a strong kind of long-strung kid,” said Canton head coach Andy Anderson. “Didn’t really surprise me because he’s done it before in the past. We need Sam to really help us out offensively and that was a good start tonight.”
Palmyra clung to a 6-5 lead midway through the sixth inning but busted the game open later in the frame. Bennett Stice came up to the plate with the bases loaded after the Panthers had already scored two runs. Stice laid down a suicide squeeze that led to three runs after a throwing error by Canton.
“We wouldn’t have done it if there had been a different count, but the count was in our favor,” Loman said. “Just felt like it was a good time for it to extend the inning, even though Stive had a solid hit earlier in the game but he wanted to do it.”
Birck took the loss, going 5 1/3 with six strikeouts for the Tigers (3-1).
Adam Goodwin picked up the win for Palmyra (3-1), tossing 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.