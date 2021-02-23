PALMYRA, Mo. — Not much got past the Palmyra defense during Tuesday’s Class 3 District 6 first round game against Louisiana.
The Bulldogs were held to 12 total points as Palmyra cruised to a 60-12 victory.
“Our defense has been good all year,” said Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg. “I was really happy to see us step up to the challenge tonight and hold them to few points. We knew we could give them problems defensively and we executed pretty well.”
The Panthers (7-13) advance to the district semifinals on Thursday to face Elsberry.
Palmyra dominated the boards as well as the scoreboard, with the Panthers pulling down 24 rebounds compared to 11 from Louisiana.
“We have players that are really good on the boards, so I was pleased with the effort on rebounds,” Brandenburg said. “I was happy with the fact that we beat them. Especially on the offensive end, we got a lot of second chances.”
Palmyra was led offensively by senior forward Rylie McKinney, who scored a team-high 12 points and pulled down four rebounds.
“I’m really happy with how she’s been playing offensively,” Brandenburg said. “She’s been good defensively all year for us. It’s fun seeing her put the whole thing together here in the final stretch when you want it the most.”
Palmyra had two other players reach double-digit scoring, with freshman forward Candra King putting and sophomore guard Abbey Redd both adding 10 points.
“Abbey plays with a ton of energy, so she did a good job tonight,” Brandenburg said. “She attacked the basket and did a lot of really good things.”
Senior forward Megan Lake also provided a spark off the bench with nine points and five rebounds.
“Megan works hard ... and she plays really hard,” Brandenburg said. “She is the senior leader that we need. She has a way to be in the right spot to find the ball a lot of times, and can hit those shots.”
Louisiana freshmen Tyonna Campbell and De’Prisha Chatman tied for the team lead in scoring with four points. Campbell was the Bulldogs leader in rebounding with three.