CAMP POINT, Ill. — The Central baseball team’s most successful season in more than four decades wouldn’t have been possible without senior leadership and an ace on the hill.
Peyton Clampitt served both of those roles.
The senior left-hander who played center field when not pitching led the Panthers to the Class 1A super-sectional, the first time Central had reached the state quarterfinals since 1978. For doing so, he was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state team.
Clampitt fashioned a 6-2 record in nine starts, tossing 47.2 innings with 102 strikeouts. He had a 1.47 ERA with one save. Opponents hit just .122 against him.
His best outings were a two-hit, 13-strikeout effort against Illini West and a one-hit, 11-strikeout effort against Jacksonville Routt in the postseason. He didn’t allow a run in 11.1 innings combined in those two games.
His only losses were to Quincy Notre Dame, a Class 2A program that won a regional title, and Father McGivney in the super-sectional. In both games, Clampitt allowed four runs.
Offensively, Clampitt hit .423 with six doubles, two triples, 17 RBIs and 27 runs scored. He stole eight bases in nine attempts and was the catalyst for a team that finished 13-7.
He has signed to play at John Wood Community College next season.