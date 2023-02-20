MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Where there's a will, there's a way.
Monroe City achieved its main objective -- a 48-46 win over Clark County in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball tournament to move on to the semifinals.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Where there's a will, there's a way.
Monroe City achieved its main objective -- a 48-46 win over Clark County in the opening round of the Class 3 District 6 boys basketball tournament to move on to the semifinals.
It was a nail-biter at the end and it was not a pretty game, but Monroe City will take it.
"We found a way to win the game," said Monroe City head coach Brock Edris. "It was an impressive heave by the Clark County kid at the end. If that goes in, that would have been sickening. It wasn't pretty. I guess it doesn't have to be. Just got to find a way to win."
The Panthers were on top of their game in the first quarter, with senior Jaylyn Countryman scoring seven points to help Monroe City take a 18-7 lead by the end of the first quarter.
That strong first quarter from Monroe City ended up making a difference.
"I think it really paid off for us in the long to have that lead that we did because Clark County kept battling," Edris said. "They faced adversity and their guys kept playing hard and they started making a lot of shots there in the fourth quarter."
Countryman would finish with a team-high 15 points, with senior teammate Reece Buhlig adding nine points and Panthers freshman Quincy Mayfield racking up eight points.
Monroe City would continue its strong play into the second quarter and took a 28-13 lead to halftime.
Even at the end of the third quarter, Monroe City maintained a 37-26 lead.
The Indians made a late push in the fourth quarter, outscoring Monroe City by a 20-11 margin to add some drama in the closing minutes. Clark County sinked five 3-pointers during the fourth quarter.
One key for Monroe City late was senior Landan Holland at the line, who went 4-for-4 after not scoring during the first three quarters.
"Landan made some big free throws down the stretch," Edris said. "You can tell that they were really trying to foul him and send him to the line. He stepped up with confidence."
Clark County senior Conner Pearl scored a team-high 15 points, with Drayson Daniels chipping in with 14 points.
The Indians finish the season with a 8-16 record and will graduate four seniors -- Daniels, Pearl, Carter Briscoe and Boden Kleine.
Monroe City (8-19) will face Palmyra (19-7) in the district semifinal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Monroe City fell to Palmyra 47-29 in their last meeting on Feb. 7.
Edris said Monroe City will need to improve on making layups and free throws for Wednesday's game.
"They did a good job of really pressuring us," Edris said. "They are a good basketball team and they finished tied for second in our league. They've got some really good basketball players, good shooters and Coach (Brian) Rea does a good job with them. We are going to have to make sure they are well-prepared for what they like to do and take care of the basketball."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.