MACON, Mo. — An exasperated Macon coach Dale Devenport was frustrated with officiating early in the second half of Friday night’s boys game against Monroe City.
“Come on, that’s four fouls in two minutes,” he yelled at the trio of officials with about 6:10 left in the third quarter.
But that was just the beginning. By the end of a razor-thin overtime game, the Tigers were cited for 23 fouls in the second half alone — 31 fouls on the night. Monroe City was in the double-bonus with 3 minutes left in the third quarter.
But the Panthers, who clinched the regular season Clarence Cannon Conference championship with 72-63 overtime win over Macon, could not take advantage of the free throws that Macon was giving them until the overtime period.
Monroe City (21-2) went 24-of-37 from the line, but an aggressive Macon team refused to back down from the physical Panthers, matching them score-for-score through most of the game.
Monroe City coach Brock Edris said his team missed several opportunities to put the game away but that he was still pleased with the workman-like victory.
“What we did really well in the third quarter was we aggressively attacked, forcing a lot of fouls but those fouls did not really matter because we were not hitting free throws,” Edris said. “They fought really well against us. When you thought we should be up by five or even more points, they came back and made some key shots.”
The teams traded leads and baskets throughout the first half. Macon led 12-10 after the first quarter and went up 14-10 in the first seconds of the second quarter. Monroe City came back with a bucket from Cade Chapman, followed by a Macon turnover and a 25-foot 3-pointer by Jaedyn Robertson to give the Panthers a 15-14 lead.
After four quarters the game was tied at 53, forcing a 4-minute overtime.
Junior Kyle Hays started to nail shots from the foul line in overtime. He went 3-for-4 over a 10-second span to give Monroe City a 60-55 lead with 1:33 left in overtime.
Hays then made a key steal at 45.8 seconds and drove the length of the floor for an uncontested layup, giving Monroe City a 64-59 lead.
“I have said this before and I will say it again, I have coaches who put us under pressure in practices and I am glad that they do. It eventually comes into play and will pay off during games,” Hays said.
Because of that preparation in practice, Hays didn’t feel the pressure at the line late.
“In the moment, not really but now that I think, it was probably a little bigger than I realized,” he said.
Edris, meanwhile, said while it may not have been an overwhelming statement win, he is happy that the Panthers cinched the CCC title with one game left to play.
“I guess you could call it an ugly win,” Edris said. “As a coach and player, you always want to play your best basketball every night but realistically that is not going to happen every night. We felt we could have shot the ball better, but tonight sealed a conference championship.”
A disappointed Davenport said after the game that the Tigers (13-8) entered the game believing they were a good match for Monroe City.
“We honestly thought we would win. I knew we had a good chance,” Devenport said. “I respect the refs, I was a referee for 12 years, and those three guys did a good job tonight, but I think Monroe City is so good that they get the benefit of the doubt. We had seven charges, I think, called against us tonight. I would like to have played a game without all the fouls that were called, but I take nothing from Monroe City. They are a great team and the better team won tonight.”
Joshua Talton led all scoring with 21 points, including a 3-pointer and 6 free throws. His brother, Josiah, scored 16 points, while Robertson scored 12 points and Hays hit for 10 points.