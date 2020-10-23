MONROE CIY, Mo. — The Monroe City football team rolled over Highland 46-6 thanks to an offensive explosion in the second half.
The Panthers’ offense amassed 425 yards with more than 300 yards on the ground, and quarterback Kyle Hays finished 5 for 13 for 107 yards.
Despite those gaudy stats, Monroe City struggled offensively in the first half. Although the Panthers led visiting Highland 16-0 at halftime, coach David Kirby admitted his team was not playing up to speed.
“We did not capitalize on the things we should have at the beginning of the game,” Kirby said. “We dropped two touchdown passes and did not play up to our potential. But give them credit, that team came to play. They really controlled the ball with an eight-minute drive.”
The Panthers would roar out of halftime and overwhelm Highland in the second half, but it took a spark out of the gate to get the Panthers going.
Hays took the Highland kick at the 20-yard line to open the second half, found a wall of blockers to his right and raced up the sideline, making several Cougars special team players miss him on his way to the Highland 21-yard line.
Monroe City scored on a Ceaton Pennewell run four plays later, taking a 24-0 lead only 90 seconds into the second half.
Monroe City’s potent offense could not be stopped after that, scoring three more touchdowns to take the eventual 46-6 win.
Pennewell, a sophomore running back, had 19 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns, his third game in a row to top 100 yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line was getting a good push. They were running all over the defenders, giving me room to run,” Pennewell said. “The entire line just had a great night.”
Pennewell’s only miscue was at the end of a 24-yard run as he was moving untouched to score a touchdown with 35 seconds left in the first half, when he fumbled at the Highland 5.
“I was carrying the ball like a bag of bread when I fumbled,” he said. “I just got too excited.”
After the game, Kirby ribbed Pennewell about the fumble.
“Man, he almost had a perfect game,” Kirby said as he smiled at Pennewell. “Just that fumble. We’ll have to work on that. He just got really excited. He is not even 16 years old. His eyes got really big and he forgot about the defender.”
Kirby said that after the slow start, his team recovered and played a nearly flawless game.
Afterward, he told his players they had exceeded the expectations of many in the Clarence Cannon Conference.
“Here we are, 7-2. I am so proud. We graduated a lot of good players last year. A lot of people wrote you off real early. Many people thought we would be lucky to win three games,’ he said. “I know your ceiling and you have not reached it yet. Guys, it’s win and you’re in, los and you’re done. The real season starts now.”