BARRY, III. -- Monday night, Camp Point Central volleyball had an opportunity to pick up their second consecutive win to bounce back from a three-game losing streak they were in the midst of to end August.

The Panthers traveled to Barry Monday night where they picked up their third win of the season defeating the Wildcats in two straight sets winning 26-24 and 25-15.

