BARRY, Ill. -- Monday night, Camp Point Central volleyball had an opportunity to pick up their second consecutive win to bounce back from a three-game losing streak they were in the midst of to end August.
The Panthers traveled to Barry Monday night where they picked up their third win of the season defeating the Wildcats in two straight sets winning 26-24 and 25-15.
Barry Western fell to 1-8 on the season with Monday's home loss. Camp Point Central head coach Sarah Bauer-Herron credited the fight the Wildcats showed tonight against them.
“They have a couple of effective hitters that were able to find some holes and some power hitters," said Bauer-Herron. "I believe it was number 20 on the service line she got us at the beginning of that first set and got us towards the end of that set, so Barry has some very competitive players that caught us off guard tonight a couple times.”
A few of the Panthers' top standouts Monday night were juniors Karly Peters and libero Claire Huston as well as senior Madison Hester.
Peters led the team in assists with 16, Hester was second with three. Huston had a team high 11 service points followed by Peters recording 10 service points. Senior outside hitter Anabelle Fesler had six points and Hester finished with five.
Huston also had five digs, Hester had four and junior middle hitter Kayli Bockhold had three. Senior middle hitter Emma Welch also added three kills.
“I think the biggest thing today was that last week we dropped to West Hancock in two sets after we had beat them in the Southeastern tournament to come back tonight on a Monday night match and have the energy that we had was good and earning more of our points with less errors was a nice improvement," said Bauer-Herron on how her team came out.
Camp Point Central (3-3) will be back on the road attempting to win their third consecutive win taking on Payson-Seymour (2-3) next Monday, September 18 at 6 p.m.
Barry Western head coach Anna Hechler spoke on the good things she's seen with her team not just tonight but also this season even though it's been a difficult year thus far on the court.
“We have a good libero in Rachel (McMullen) whose a third year starter she’s working hard back there, we have some sophomore hitters and two seniors who are putting good things out there with their hits and digs so I see a lot of great things happening," said Hechler.
The Wildcats will have another game Tuesday night on the road against non-conference opponent Liberty (2-7) at 6 p.m.
Hechler said the team part has struggled due to the new faces they're trying to settle into the lineup after losing lots of key players last season, but she still has confidence the team will begin to turn things around.
“We are pretty young, loss nine seniors last year, the first couple weeks we were still trying to figure out our rotation and learning how everyone plays on the court," said Hechler. "We’re seeing great things happen that we want so I’m hoping that the next couple weeks games will start falling our way, we’ve had a lot of games where we’ve been right there this season."
