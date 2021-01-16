MONROE CITY, Mo. — A playoff feel surrounded the Monroe City boys basketball team on Saturday afternoon as it prepared to host Kirksville in a nonconference matchup.
The Panthers, ranked third in Class 3 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Associationl, played a smothering defense that frustrated the undefeated Tigers, who entered the game ranked 10th in Class 5. Ultimately that defense proved too much for Kirksville to handle as Monroe City ripped off a 62-49 victory.
Kirksville took the opening tipoff, but Josiah Talton forced a turnover, raced up the court and fed a quick pass to his brother, Joshua, who jammed home a layup to give the Panthers a quick 2-0 lead less than 10 seconds into the game. Monroe City defenders surrounded the ball handler on the next play, forcing Kirksville coach Tyler Martin to call a timeout after only 47 seconds of play.
That sequence set the tone for the rest of the game.
“I was really impressed with our intensity level tonight, playing a really good team like Kirksville,” said Monroe City coach Brock Edris. “The guys were shooting the ball really well.”
A Deion White basket gave Monroe City a 12-3 lead with 2:27 left in the first quarter, but the Tigers mounted a charge at the end of the quarter. Ike Danielson grabbed a turnover for Kirkville and ran the length of the floor for a relatively easy layout, sparking a 7-2 run that left Monroe City with a 14-10 lead as the game entered the second quarter.
After a slow start in second quarter, senior Logan Buhlig hit his second 3-pointer of the half, giving Monroe City a 19-13 lead with 4:55 remaining before halftime. Buhlig’s shot sparked an 8-2 run by the Panthers, giving them a 24-15 lead.
But just as they did at the end of the first quarter, the Tigers mounted a charge to narrow the Monroe City lead. The Panthers entered halftime clinging to a 26-22 advantage.
“It is a game of runs, and we talked about that,” Edris said about his halftime chat. “It is about wanting to put a team away, but when you play a good team, you expect their guys will make shots. I thought Kirksville made some great shots from the perimeter to close the lead.”
Joshua Talton led a torrid start to the second half, stealing two balls in a row on the way to a 30-22 Monroe City lead only 32 seconds into the third quarter. Kirksville’s Martin again took a quick timeout to refocus his team.
But this time Monroe City would not be stopped. The Panthers forced four turnovers in the first two minutes of the second half.
Joshua and Josiah Talton dominated as they combined for 11 of Monroe City’s 14 third quarter points. Joshua scored six points and Josiah scored five, including a huge 3-pointer with 4 seconds left in the quarter that stopped a Kirksville run.
Joshua Talton, who finished the game with 18 points, took control in the fourth quarter with eight points as the Monroe City lead was never in doubt.
“My teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball at the right time,” Joshua Talton said of his second-half performance. “And I was really pretty proud of my brother, he stepped up huge in this game.”
Josiah finished with 14 points while Buhlig and Jaedyn Robertson both had 10. Keaton Anderson had 20 points to lead Kirksville and Noah Copeland finished with 14.
While the offense spread the wealth, Edris was particularly pleased with his team’s defense, including the four charges they drew.
“Defensively, we did pick up the charges,” Edris said. “We probably attempted eight or nine. Drawing the charges is something that we emphasize. When you play high-level teams, you have to take some risks.”