BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Palmyra brought the heat on defense during Thursday's non-conference boys basketball game against Bowling Green.
The Panthers took off to a 15-3 lead and parlayed that into a 43-27 win over the Bobcats.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. -- Palmyra brought the heat on defense during Thursday's non-conference boys basketball game against Bowling Green.
The Panthers took off to a 15-3 lead and parlayed that into a 43-27 win over the Bobcats.
Palmyra junior Bear Bock scored a team-high 12 points, while Carson Hicks added eight points. Ethan Redd and Drew Copenhaver each chipped in six points.
Bowling Green senior Gunner Bryant lead his team in scoring with seven points, with Marcus Starks coming away with six points.
Bowling Green (9-10) will host Wellsville-Middletown (9-12) in its next game at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Palmyra (17-7) will host Hannibal (8-11) in its next game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
It was another big night for Quincy junior forward Taylor Fohey, who scored a game-high 25 points on Thursday.
Fohey's effort helped QHS defeat Western Big 6 foe Rock Island 40-25.
The QHS junior varsity team fell to Rock Island 50-42 and finish the season with a 16-7 record.
Quincy finishes the regular season with a 19-11 overall record and a 9-5 conference record, placing third in the WB6.
Illini West defeated Canton 71-56 in a cross-state boys basketball game at Canton High School on Thursday night.
Chargers senior Nolan Deitrich scored a game-high 31 points, while Reece Shoup chipped in 23 points.
Preston Brewer led Canton in scoring with 14 points and Kaden Oliver added 11 points.
Illini West (16-12) will play at Bushnell-Prairie City in its next game on Friday.
Canton (13-12) will play at Putnam County (14-10) in its next game on Monday.
Illini West girls basketball defeated Payson in a 75-19 triumph on Thursday.
Chargers' Reagan Reed led in scoring with 16 points, followed by Elly Krieg with 14 and Rylee Reed with 10.
The Indians’ Madilyn Odear led her team in scoring with 12 points.
Illini West dominated in the first quarter scoring 30 points to open the matchup.
Both teams have completed their games for the regular season, with Illini West at 16-16 and Payson Seymour at 2-18.
John Wood Community College women’s basketball fell to Southwestern Illinois College 59-34 on Thursday.
Madison McFerrin led the Blazers in scoring with 11 points.
The Trail Blazers are 7-14 on the year and 1-5 in conference.
JWCC will play at Lake Land College in its next game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.