MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It was all hands on deck for Monroe City in the Class 1 state football quarterfinal at Lankford Field on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers battled through a couple of injuries to key players to come away with a 26-12 win over Lincoln to advance one step closer to a state championship.
"I told them before the game started to look to your left and to your right," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "Would you lay everything down for the person you just looked at? Every one of them said (yes). I'll give everything I have. Every ounce of myself for that person and that's why this team is so special."
Monroe City (13-0) will play at Adrian (11-2) in the Class 1 state semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Lincoln won the coin toss and deferred to Monroe City, which would prove to be a pivotal decision and leave the Cardinals fighting the wind in the fourth quarter.
It also proved pivotal because Panthers junior Waylon DeGrave returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Senior Cameron Jones scored the two-point conversion that gave Monroe City an 8-0 lead.
"We always try to set the tone on the first play of the game," said Panthers senior team captain Landon Utterback. "We try to go as hard as we can. Show what we are really about and I think we really showed something right there."
The Panthers took advantage of the Cardinals inability to punch it in and went on a 16-play, 99-yard drive that finished with a 22-yard touchdown run by Jones near the end of the first quarter.
Lincoln senior defensive lineman Jacob Plumb recovered a Monroe City fumble, which would eventually lead to a Cardinals score.
Cardinals senior running back Ross Johnson hammered in a one-yard touchdown run to narrow Monroe City's lead to 14-6.
Eventually, Pennewell ran in a 2-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Although Monroe City entered halftime with a 20-6 lead, it was without two of its three top running backs with DeGrave and Jones leaving with injuries in the second quarter.
"I don't know the status of Waylon or Cameron right now," Kirby said. "Those are two big important players on our team. Huge players on our team, but those other kids (stepped up)."
Lincoln scored on its opening possession of the second half when quarterback Connor Lynde ran in a touchdown.
Monroe City took a risk on a fourth down attempt deep in its own territory, which Lincoln stuffed and forced a turnover on downs.
"It was fourth-and-four and Waylon is our normal punter and he wasn't in," Kirby said. "So I said, 'hey, we are going to gamble here.' I trusted our defense and they've been playing big all game long. We went for it and didn't get it. I looked over to the defense and said it's your time to shine. Let's step up."
With the Cardinals near the red zone, Creel pressured Lynde and stripped the ball, which was recovered by teammate Dawson Karr.
"I knew we needed a big play and we had to step up to make something happen," Creel said. "We were struggling a little bit and I saw my chance and took it. We knew we needed a big hit and it just happened in slow motion for me."
Another huge defensive play was when Panthers junior cornerback Tuckur Bottoms intercepted a pass from Lynde to derail a Lincoln drive.
"Obviously, you've got to say something about Tuckur Bottoms coming up with that big interception on the sideline," Kirby said. "That forced the momentum back to our hands."
Utterback rushed for a four-yard touchdown to give the Panthers some insurance and increase the lead to 26-12.
"It felt good," Utterback said. "I haven't played (running back) in a year and it all just came back to me after the second snap. I know my boys had me on the (offensive) line."
Bowling Green advances
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- Bowling Green has been waiting all year for another chance at Lafayette County after falling to the Huskers in last year's Class 2 state quarterfinal.
It was a different result in the rematch, with Bowling Green defeating Lafayette County in a hard-fought 30-22 game.
Bowling Green (12-0) will host Blair Oaks (12-0) in the Class 2 state semifinal on Saturday.
