JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — The field crew at Jacksonville Routt’s Alumni Field pulled out bags of diamond dry in order to keep the integrity of the pitching mound and basepaths intact.
Mother Nature had other ideas.
With out in the bottom of the sixth inning of Monday’s Class 1A regional baseball championship, a persistent rain turned into a downpour, forcing officials to call it official after five innings and giving third-seeded Central a 4-0 victory over second-seeded Routt.
It is Central’s first regional title since 2017 and third in Jordan Tenhouse’s eight seasons as head coach.
“We’ve been knocked off in the regional enough times that it’s about time we beat someone who was ranked higher than us,” Tenhouse said.
That’s a confidence boost.
“It certainly is,” Tenhouse said.
Central went into the title game expecting to see Routt ace Cory Ronan, the right-hander who has signed with the University of Hawaii. Ronan was unavailable to pitch because of an issue with his shoulder, forcing the Rockets to roll out sophomore Ryan Oswald.
“Once we found out it was going to be Oswald, we just said we’re going to have to go up there and attack,” Tenhouse said. “Peyton Clampitt has been so good for us all year that we knew we just had to scratch a couple of runs across.”
A two-out double by Keaton Dickhut in the top of the first inning scored Clampitt with the first run. In the second, Central made it 2-0 with two outs in the second inning when Clampitt’s double drove in Adcox.
In the top of the fifth, after enduring a weather delay in the bottom of the fourth, the Panthers loaded the bases with a single, an error and a walk. An error on Dylan Dickhut’s ground ball allowed two runs to score and gave Central a 4-0 lead.
That was more than enough for Clampitt. He struck out 11, walked six and allowed just one hit.
“We knew we had the right guy on the mound,” Tenhouse said. “We said let Peyton be good enough and he was.”
Central hits the road Wednesday to play Monmouth United at 4:30 p.m. in the sectional semifinals. Havana travels to Liberty for the other semifinal. The sectional championship is scheduled for Friday.