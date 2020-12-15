MONROE CITY, Mo. — For the second time in less than a week, the Mark Twain and Monroe City girls basketball teams met for a game at Monroe City High School.
The result was the same, however, with Monroe City coming out on top, this time by a 65-43 margin.
The Tigers controlled the tempo early, slowing down the game and leading the Panthers 11-10 after the first quarter.
“We know with Monroe City, it’s going to be bad if we are in a track meet with them,” Mark Twain coach Matt Boswell said. “We are really trying to match their tempo. We slowed it down, ran our halfcourt stuff and ran into some really long, tough possessions.”
That’s when Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard made some defensive adjustments.
“I thought in the second and third quarters, our defense was really good,” Leonard said. “We kind of limited their looks and rebounded the ball better.”
The Panthers (7-0) turned it up a notch in the second quarter, outscoring Mark Twain 26-12. Sophomore Haley Hagan led the way by scoring 10 of her 18 points in the second quarter.
Monroe City kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Mark Twain 16-5 to take full command. Senior forward Riley Quinn heated up and scored eight points in the frame, and she added nine in the fourth quarter on her way to a game-high 27.
“Haley and Riley played really well tonight,” Leonard said. “We are kind of playing a team that we are a little bigger than. (We are) making sure that we are trying to get them established.”
As the Panthers picked up the defensive intensity, Boswell thought his Tigers shrunk away.
“(Monroe City) switched over to that 1-3-1 defense, and picked us up a little bit more at halfcourt,” Boswell said. “We fell back into old habits, trying to pass over the top of that. Some of those weak passes that kind of plagued us last season and early this year.”
Late the in the game, facing foul trouble and holding a sizeable lead, Monroe City switched back to a zone defense. Mark Twain was able to take advantage and put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late for the Tigers (1-4).
“I think we can learn a lot from teams like this and build some confidence,” Boswell said. “Yes, we got beat by a bunch here, but it didn’t feel like a blowout to us this time. It felt like we were really competing with this team.”
Mark Twain senior Elizabeth Trower led her team with 12 points knocking down two 3-pointers. Senior Emma Ross followed with 11 points.