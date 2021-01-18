PALMYRA, Mo. — The Palmyra girls basketball team entered the 78th annual Tony Lenzini girls basketball tournament as defending champions, but a much younger squad than last year’s championship roster took the court Monday looking to end a four game losing streak.
The Panthers did just that with a 48-17 victory over sixth-seeded Hannibal and they are now a win away from defending their title.
“I’m very pleased with our effort,” Palmyra coach Alex Brandenburg said. “Obviously our defense played well, but offensively we had good ball movement and patience waiting for shots. I liked our tempo we played with tonight.”
Palmyra (5-5) moves on to face second-seeded Canton in the semifinals on Wednesday, while Hannibal (2-10) moves to the consolation bracket to face Mark Twain.
Both teams had slow starts offensively, but Palmyra soon took control. By the end of the first quarter the Panthers led 14-7.
Palmyra’s defense tightened in the second quarter, holding Hannibal to just one point. By halftime the Panthers lead had grown to 24-8.
“Our team kept blocking out hard, kept communicating on defense and showed great effort on the other end,” Hannibal coach Evan Cerven said. “Offensively, we just could not put the ball in the basket. We had a lot of good looks.”
Although Palmyra’s lead kept widening in the second half, Cerven felt like his defense was locked in for all four quarters of play.
“Good shots just weren’t falling for us,” Cerven said. “Despite that, we had a really good effort on defense.”
Palmyra senior forward Rylie McKinney scored a team-high 14 points and nabbed three rebounds while also playing some stellar defense.
“She has made life very difficult for post players,” Brandenburg said of McKinney. “I love her effort. Her basketball IQ is really high, especially on the defensive end. She’s done a great job for us and I’m proud of the way she’s playing.”
The Palmyra freshmen duo of Taytum White and Candra King made a big impact as well. White scored 12 points to follow McKinney and King led the team with seven rebounds while also scoring seven points.
“When they get going, our team gets going,” Brandenburg said. “I love that those girls play with no fear at this level, and I feel like that is a little bit contagious as a young team.”
Hannibal junior Maddie Harvey came off the bench to lead the team with four rebounds, and tied for the team lead with four points. Seniors Sydney Hart and Allie Hull also scored four points apiece.
The Pirates have lost nine straight games, and if they want to end that losing streak on Wednesday they will have to be prepared for a tough Mark Twain squad.
“We’ve definitely got to get some shots up tomorrow and get that rolling in the right direction,” Cerven said. “I think we can ride the effort we were showing there defensively and keep that moving forward against Mark Twain.”
Palmyra has already lost to Canton twice, setting up an uphill battle for the defending champions.
“Our girls know them and we will be ready to go,” Brandenburg said. “They’ve got some great athletes all over the floor, so we will need to be ready to defend and we will need to hit some shots.”