CAMP POINT, Ill. — In a typical season, the Central football team uses the end of daylight savings time at the beginning of November as a mile marker on its season.
“We always want to make it to the time change and finish under the lights,” Panthers coach Brad Dixon said. “That’s always our goal, if you don’t do that you’re not playing very deep.”
It turns out Central did make it to the time change, just the one in the spring. And rather than the wind back of the clocks signifying the start of the postseason, the lurch forward on Sunday brought with it the first game week of the 2020-2021 school year.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Panthers senior Brandon Rossmiller said. “Seeing this and just seeing that we’re going to be able to play is a blessing.”
For the last two weeks, Central and the rest of the football teams in the Land of Lincoln have been preparing for a six week slate of games starting on Friday and running through April 23. There is no postseason series being sponsored by the Illinois High School Association and no chance to play past April 23, but Rossmiller and his teammates could care less about any of that.
“I’m just glad to be out here playing football, doing what I love to do with my buddies,” said Central’s returning all-state running back, who rushed for 1,326 yards and 17 touchdowns a year ago. “That’s what it’s all about. I don’t really care if we win, I’m just glad to be out here playing.”
While the players truly do appreciate any chance to be together, Dixon believes when the lights turn on against Brown County they will find their competitive edge.
“Once we get lined up across from them, I think they’re going to want to win,” Dixon said. “We’ve talked about how we can’t worry about what they’re doing, we can’t worry about anything else, we just have to worry about every day coming out here.”
Winning is what the Panthers have done while Dixon has led the charge. They haven’t had a losing season since 2007 and have qualified for the postseason the last 12 years straight.
So what motivates the team with no postseason on the horizon?
“It just comes down to how much fun we can have in the five or six games we get to play in,” Rossmiller said. “That’s our goal, to just have as much fun as possible.”
The way Dixon and his coaching staff approach practice could allow for both fun and wins. Central has foregone the traditionally long practices for those of a shorter, more focused nature, and it has led to success.
“We’ve had a different approach to practice for the last three years,” Dixon said. “Very just performance based and less committed to certain times or certain things but committed to what gives our guys the chance to be the most successful on Friday nights.”
In a normal season, with many weeks of work as a team leading up to the first game, Dixon is confident in how his team responds to those practices. In a season as condensed as this 2021 sprint, he’s not so sure.
“In some instances it’s a little scary at this point. It feels like you’re a mile wide and an inch deep,” Dixon said. “Normally you’ve had practices without school and you’ve been able to go all in, but this year we just haven’t been.”
The players aren’t as concerned, because while they might not have been able to work as a team, they have been able to lead themselves.
“Throughout the whole year, it’s brought us closer as a team because we could get together without the coaches and as a team play around and hang out,” Rossmiller said. “Helping lead the team is helping mature us a lot.”
And the fact that Dixon has players like Rossmiller and other seniors like Blake Eyler and running back Trevor Bonk to rely on eases some of the tension.
“We’ve got some key guys back in positions,” Dixon said. “It’s the nuanced things that I think week one we will be pulling our hair out on things. We’re going to be going the wrong way, we’re going to have some of that stuff happen, but I feel as good as I can with where we’re at.
“I don’t think anyone is going to tell you they’re overjoyed with how much they’ve been able to do, but we’ve done the things we need to hopefully and we will put a good product out there.”
With a season approaching that most had chalked up to lost, and that still faces threats from both inside and outside the huddle, focusing on the product that they put out on a weekly practices is what keeps the Panthers moving forward.
“If we take care of the things that we can take care of, that’s all we can do. If we check those other boxes, the scoreboard is going to take care of itself,” Dixon said. “We’re not going to focus on the scoreboard, hopefully the scoreboard will be a reflection of the time and commitment that we’ve had.”