CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Camp Point Central has been a model football program.
The Panthers have made the postseason every year since 2008 and have finished second in Class 1A twice in the past five years, including last season.
The only thing eluding Central is a state championship.
"We've gotten there twice and haven't gotten it done," said Panthers head coach Brad Dixon. "We would like to get there and win one. We want our kids to play as many weeks a we can. We want to make those memories."
Central finished the 2022 campaign 13-1 after falling to Lena-Winslow 30-8 in the Class 1A championship game.
The Panthers are aiming to make another deep run in 2023.
"We want to go back to where we were last year and we got a lot of experience to do it," said Panthers junior linebacker/offensive lineman Elijah Genenbacher. "We are gunning for it all and we all believe we can do it."
Genenbacher led Central in tackles last season in his first season as a varsity starter.
"We have a lot of talent coming back," Genenbacher said. "The mental (aspect) is all there and we don't have to learn a whole lot. We are rolling on all cylinders and are ready."
The Panthers also return senior quarterback Nick Moore, who is entering his third season as starter.
Moore completed 35-of-54 passes for 590 yards and five touchdowns with a 117.1 QB rating last year.
"I feel like I'm a leader for everybody," Moore said. "A lot of people look up to me, so I know i got to make the right decisions and make sure I'm leading them by example. Not doing anything stupid and just being vocal to them."
Dixon said Moore has the ability to make big throws and make the right reads.
"Nick is as steady of a guy as we've ever had," Dixon said. "You wouldn't know if he just threw a touchdown or an interception, his demeanor never changes. He never gets too high or too low."
Moore has grown into his role over the past couple of seasons.
"During my sophomore year, (being starting quarterback) was a big role," Moore said. "Mentally, I've grown a lot and I feel more mature. Last year, I feel like I made a huge step in being confident in myself. This year, I feel like I'm going to be even better."
Moore missed four weeks due to injury last year and Gavin Blewett, who provided a steady hand after coming off the bench.
Blewitt returns for his senior season as the backup quarterback and is also a safety on defense.
While Central has the ability to pass the ball, the Panthers bread and butter is running the football.
The top returning running back is senior Conner Griffin, who rushed for 760 yards and nine touchdowns at a 5.8 yards per carry rate last season.
"I feel pretty good about our offense," Griffin said. "We've got some guys who can step up and fill spots."
Senior speedster Wyatt Schemerhorn will get an increased role in the backfield this year after rushing 13.2 yards per carry in limiting playing time last year. He qualified for four events at the state track meet last spring.
Other guys who will get action in the backfield includes Konner Bush, Joseph Friday and Jack Thompson.
"We have a ton of guys there," Dixon said. "We might not have a game where someone has 100 yards. We might have a game where we have eight guys with 60 yards or whatever the scenario is. That's kind of what's helped us stay healthy and keep fresh at the end of the year."
Central has several options at receiver returning this year.
"I like them," Moore said of his receivers. "We have a big guy -- Jack (Thompson). He grew a lot, so you are able to throw it up to him and he can get high point. He can bring it down (because) he has good hands. We have Drew (Paben) and we can throw the wheel to him. Wyatt (Schemerhorn) is just so fast, he can out run everybody and he can make catches, too."
With the graduation of three offensive linemen, Central will have some new starters up front.
Central will also have a style difference with the offensive line, relying on quicker and faster lineman to replace the size of the lineman who graduated.
"You look at us and we may be smaller than other teams, but we are faster and are really conditioned," Moore said. "I like all of my guys and I bond with them well."
Robert Gooding and Darren Rigg are returning starters up front and Kadin Niekamp is working at center. Genebacher is also in the mix at offensive line.
"We are small, but we are fast and tenacious," Genenbacher said. "We are really fast, so we can get off the ball faster than some of the big guys."
Niekamp was Central's second leading tackler last year and returns to the defensive line, as well as Reese Wilkey.
Central lost some its size from last year with the graduations of linebacker Isaac Genenbacher and defensive linemen Cole Black and Roth.
"Our defense was our biggest part to be able to make the run we did last year," Moore said. "We are putting new guys in. Isaac was a big part and we are missing him. We have Jase Wallace stepping up, Konner Bush is back again and Kyle Griffin is getting better everyday at his position. So we are just filling those gaps."
The top returning linebackers are Rigg, Elijah Genenbacher and Mason Miller, an outside linebacker.
The strength of the Panthers defense is its secondary, who returns Blewett, Moore, Paben, Schemerhorn and Thompson.
"The whole secondary is back," Dixon said. "We're at two or three deep back there. That's always big on not giving up huge plays. When your secondary is good and they can tackle, there's some 15-yard plays but they don't turn into 60."
The Panthers feel good about their special teams unit going into the 2023 season.
"We are pretty good," Genenbacher said of the special teams. "Last year, we played a lot of young guys on the special teams because we played people we didn't play both ways. So now we have a lot of people coming back that played on special teams."
Central has 55 players out for football and began its camp this week.
"The focus is just getting our fundamentals back down and getting into the groove of football," Griffin said. "We are just trying to pick up where we left off in Week 14 last year."
