CPC football.JPG

Panthers head coach Brad Dixon talks to his team at the end of practice on Wednesday at Camp Point Central High School.

 H-W Photo/Mike Thomas

CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Camp Point Central has been a model football program.

The Panthers have made the postseason every year since 2008 and have finished second in Class 1A twice in the past five years, including last season.

