MONROE CITY, Mo. — With 1 second left and the Monroe City boys basketball team clinging to a 53-52 lead over Blair Oaks, junior Kyle Hays stepped to the free throw line to ice the game for the Panthers.
Hays calmly nailed the first free throw, and then purposely missed the second shot hard off the backboard, giving the visiting Falcons no chance for a desperation shot.
Hays, the starting quarterback for Monroe City, used his football experience as he took aim for the last free throw.
“You know, Coach (David) Kirby stays on me, putting pressure, so I was ready. I just thought we really needed this,” Hays said. “Coach (Brock Edris) told me, after I made the first one, to miss hard right off the board. This was a tough game.”
Monroe City, which entered the game ranked No. 3 in the Class 3 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll, downed Class 4 No. 6 Blair Oaks 54-52 in a hard-hitting contest.
It was the second time in 13 days that Monroe City faced off with a ranked, higher-class opponent. Both were state semifinalists in the 2019-20 season in their respective classes, which gave Friday’s clash a playoff-like atmosphere.
The Falcons (13-3) were playing without their top scorer, 6-foot-9 junior Luke Northweather, who has been averaging 28 points a game, but Blair Oaks did not miss a beat.
“It was an exciting game with a quality team,” Edris said. “Blair Oaks is well coached. They did play without their top scorer but the other kids really stepped up and played well.”
Monroe City blitzed Blair Oaks during the opening seconds of the game, as Joshua Talton grabbed a loose ball off the tip-off and scored before 5 ran off the clock.
Talton then stripped the ball from Blair Oaks on the next possession and fired a pass to Logan Buhlig, who made an easy layup giving the Panthers a 4-0 lead.
Blair Oaks brought 6-foot-9 senior Justin Backes off the bench to effectively stuff Monroe City’s inside game, as the Falcons took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter. The success of Backes forced Edris to dig deep in his playbook to counter the long reach of the junior center.
“We went to an old triangle-and-two defense, something we have not done for a long time, and that slowed him down for a little it but he still managed to score some points,” Edris said.
Monroe City remained behind in the second quarter until the 5:29 mark when Hays nailed a long 3-pointer, putting the Panthers up 18-17.
Blair Oaks had trouble hitting shots in the second quarter, as Monroe City’s smothering defense did not allow any field goals. But the Panthers got into foul trouble, sending the Falcons to the line where they went 12-of-13 to make it a 27-25 Monroe City lead at halftime.
In the second half, Monroe City junior Jaedyn Robertson emerged with huge defensive plays, forcing turnovers and disrupting the Blair Oaks offense and hauling down several key rebounds. He scored four points in the third quarter and poured in seven points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer and a pair of key free throws.
“Just to have the mentality that Jaedyn had tonight after basically sitting much of the first half because of foul trouble was great,” Edris said. “You could say he was fresh off the bench in the second half. He got a lot of key rebounds and made some critical shots. He played with some really good effort tonight.”
Joshua Talton finished with 13 points to match Robertson for high scoring, while Hays scored 7 points and Josiah Talton scored 6 points.