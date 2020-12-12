MONROE CITY, Mo. — After falling short in the Monroe City Tournament final two years in a row, the Monroe City girls basketball team defeated South Shelby 59-50 Saturday evening to finally regain their home tournament crown.
“It feels really good,” Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer said. “We worked really hard to get here and I’m so proud of my team. We always work good together and I know we did good together.”
The Panthers (5-0) got off to a slow start offensively, until senior guard Riley Quinn made three baskets in a row to give Monroe City an 8-6 lead.
“A lot of it was just careless turnovers on our part,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “When we actually got in there and were able to run our offense, we got the looks that we wanted.”
Quinn went on to score a team-high 22 points.
“I honestly think it was my teammates setting me up most of the time,” Quinn said. “They made passes and drove the defense out, so I would have all of the looks.”
Monroe City took a 28-20 lead into halftime and by the end of the third quarter that lead was 12 points.
South Shelby did not let up, however, as the Ladybirds saved their best play for the fourth quarter.
Leonard called a timeout when South Shelby cut Monroe City’s lead in half early in the fourth. He urged his team to calm down and be more patient with shot selection.
“We did a good job of getting the ball inside and getting the looks that we wanted,” Leonard said. “We had a few missed defensive assignments and let them get wide open three’s. We had to do things a little different tonight to come away with a win and we found a way.”
Three-point shooting is a big part of South Shelby’s offense, and the Ladybirds had five different players combine for eight threes on Saturday. Miranda Patterson led South Shelby with 12 points, while Kaylee Gaines and Emma Dovin both had 10.
“We knew coming in they were going to shoot a lot of three’s, and we knew that was going to be their way of coming back at the end,” Quinn said. “We tried to run them off the line, beat them to the line a lot of times to try to make them score down low.”
Monroe City made some defensive adjustments to try to slow down South Shelby’s shooters, which eventually worked out.
“We decided to go to man (defense),” Dyer said. “So we could move our feet and keep them from shooting three’s, because that’s what they do best.”
Bailee Hays came up with some clutch shots in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Hays hit two three-pointers and was 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Hays ended up second on the team with 15 points, after only scoring six points prior to the fourth quarter.
“She had huge shots,” Leonard said. “You look up and she’s only got a couple of points, and then there’s a three and here’s a three. Those are two huge buckets for us there when (South Shelby) were trying to make a run.”
Quinn trusts Hays to be able to make big plays.
“She saw openings and she saw gaps,” Quinn said. “She knew when she needed to make assists and knew when she needed to attack the rim. I think she did a really good job tonight.”