MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It was all hands on deck for Monroe City in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Lankford Field on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon.
The Panthers battled through a couple of injuries to key players to come away with a 26-12 win over Lincoln to advance one step closer to a state championship.
"I told them before the game started to look to your left and to your right," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "Would you lay everything down for the person you just looked at? Every one of them said (yes). I'll give everything I have. Every ounce of myself for that person and that's why this team is so special."
"When one person goes down, another comes in and they give it everything they've got. It's just been a really special group and the best part is we get to move forward."
Lincoln won the coin toss and deferred to Monroe City, which would prove to be a pivotal decision and leave the Cardinals fighting the wind in the fourth quarter.
It also proved pivotal because Panthers junior Waylon DeGrave returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Senior Cameron Jones scored the two-point conversion that gave Monroe City an 8-0 lead right off the bat.
"We always try to set the tone on the first play of the game," said Panthers senior team captain Landon Utterback. "We try to go as hard as we can. Show what we are really about and I think we really showed something right there."
Lincoln drove down the field in its first possession only to be stopped by a goal line stand by Monroe City.
"It felt good," said Panthers junior defensive end Gabe Creel. "It's always good to stop somebody. Especially when we made some mistakes and they got down the field. It's good to stop them and make up for those mistakes that we made."
The Panthers took advantage of the Cardinals inability to punch it in and went on a 16-play, 99-yard drive that finished with a 22-yard touchdown run by Jones near the end of the first quarter.
Lincoln senior defensive lineman Jacob Plumb recovered a Monroe City fumble, which would eventually lead to a Cardinals score.
Cardinals senior running back Ross Johnson hammered in a one-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to narrow Monroe City's lead to 14-6.
The Cardinals came way with a fumble recovery on the ensuing kickoff, but would turn the ball over on downs.
Soon after, Pennewell rumbled for a 36-yard run on a fourth down to get the Panthers deep into Cardinals territory.
A holding penalty negated a 30-yard rushing touchdown by Monroe City quarterback Reece Buhlig, but the Panthers would regroup.
Eventually, Pennewell ran in a two-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
Although Monroe City entered halftime with a 20-6 lead, it was without two of its three top running backs with DeGrave and Jones getting injured in the second quarter and not returning to the game.
"I don't know the status of Waylon or Cameron right now," Kirby said. "Those are two big important players on our team. Huge players on our team, but those other kids (stepped up)."
Lincoln scored on its opening possession of the second half when quarterback Connor Lynde ran in a touchdown. The Cardinals failed to convert a two-point conversion, but narrowed Monroe City's lead to 20-12.
Monroe City took a risk on a fourth down attempt deep in its own territory, which Lincoln stuffed and forced a turnover on downs.
"It was fourth-and-four and Waylon is our normal punter and he wasn't in," Kirby said. "So I said, 'hey, we are going to gamble here.' I trusted our defense and they've been playing big all game long. We went for it and didn't get it. I looked over to the defense and said it's your time to shine. Let's step up."
With the Cardinals near the red zone, Creel pressured Lynde and stripped the ball, which was recovered by teammate Dawson Karr.
"I knew we needed a big play and we had to step up to make something happen," Creel said. "We were struggling a little bit and I saw my chance and took it. We knew we needed a big hit and it just happened in slow motion for me. I got done what needed to get done."
Creel and Karr would later combine for a sack of Lynde.
Another huge defensive play was when Panthers junior cornerback Tuckur Bottoms intercepted a pass from Lynde to derail a Lincoln drive.
"Obviously you've got to say something about Tuckur Bottoms coming up with that big interception on the sideline," Kirby said. "That forced the momentum back to our hands."
Monroe City did some designed runs with Buhlig, inserted freshman Quincy Mayfield into the lineup and moved Utterback from tight end to running back to help compliment Pennewell in the backfield during the second half.
Utterback would rush for a four-yard touchdown to give the Panthers some insurance and increase the lead to 26-12.
"It felt good," Utterback said. "I haven't played (running back) in a year and it all just came back to me after the second snap. I know my boys had me on the (offensive) line."
Monroe City (13-0) will play at Adrian (11-2) in the Class 1 state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.
Bowling Green defeats Lafayette County in quarterfinal rematch
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. -- Bowling Green has been waiting all year for another chance at Lafayette County after falling to the Huskers in last year's Class 2 state quarterfinal.
It was a different result in the rematch, with Bowling Green defeating Lafayette County in a hard-fought 30-22 game.
The Bobcats defense got an early interception and soon after senior Marcus Starks ran in a touchdown to give Bowling Green a 6-0 lead.
Bobcats quarterback Dylan Dalton threw a touchdown pass to Bleyne Bryant early in the second quarter. After a successful two-point conversion, Bowling Green took a 14-7 lead.
The Huskers scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and the game went into halftime tied at 14-14.
The Bobcats took the lead in the third quarter when Bryant ran in a touchdown.
At the end of the third quarter, the Huskers scored a touchdown and converted a two-pointer to once again tie the game.
Starks ran in a touchdown to break the tie with 7:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, which would end up being the game-winning score.
Bowling Green (12-0) will host Blair Oaks (12-0) in the Class 2 state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.