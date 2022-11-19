MONROE CITY, Mo. -- It was all hands on deck for Monroe City in the Class 1 state quarterfinal at Lankford Field on a cold, windy Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers battled through a couple of injuries to key players to come away with a 26-12 win over Lincoln to advance one step closer to a state championship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.