MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City boys basketball coach Brock Edris didn’t want his team overlooking Louisiana in the semifinals of the 96th annual Monroe City Tournament on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs scored 73 points in an opening round victory over Paris on Monday, so Edris stressed to the Panthers they would have to play a strong defensive game.
Monroe City heard that message and stayed locked in throughout the entire matchup, strangling Louisiana for a 66-31 victory.
“After watching them put up 70-something points and then hold them to 31 tonight, that’s a pretty good defensive effort,” Edris said.
Monroe City now moves onto the final on Saturday at 7 p.m., where the Panthers will defend their home tournament title against the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Palmyra and Van-Far.
In the first half alone on Wednesday, the Panthers (4-0) forced 14 Bulldog turnovers and didn’t allow a point for the first four minutes of the second quarter.
Mason Washington went for 34 points in Louisiana’s tournament opener, so Monroe City knew to keep him bottled up.
Edris turned to senior Logan Buhlig to guard the potent Bulldog scorer, and Buhlig delivered by holding Washington to eight points and only two in the first half.
“Logan did a good job stepping up,” Edris said. “Washington finished with just eight points on the night, so I thought that was big for us. And Logan took two charges in the game, which is probably pretty common for him.”
Buhlig also got it done offensively, finishing with 15 points with 10 coming in the third quarter to put Louisiana (1-1) away. Last season Buhlig was a strong sixth-man of the bench for a Monroe City team that made the Class 3 state semifinals, but now as a starter his senior year Buhlig has taken his game to a higher level.
“This year he has just kind of blossomed into that starting role,” Edris said. “He is able to knock down shots on the perimeter and use his length defensively. He puts himself in good spots with his positioning on defensively.”
Joshua Talton led the Panthers in scoring for a fourth straight game with 16 points, each of them more hard-fought than the last. Talton’s shot didn’t fall like it has in the first three games, but he kept with his shots and picked up some offensive rebounds and put-backs from shear effort, finishing with a team-high seven rebounds.
“Sometimes you have to find other little things to get yourself going, and I thought he did that tonight,” Edris said.
The 3-point shot was hitting early and often for the Panthers as well. Buhlig, Joshua Talton, Josiah Talton and Kyle Hays all knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as the team hit 10 threes total.
“It seemed like it came in spurts,” Edris said. “They started out in man and then they went zone, but I thought our guys did a good job of sharing the basketball around.”
As the season progresses and the Panthers get more comfortable, Edris sees the 3-pointer becoming a dangerous weapon.
“In certain lineups we have five guys who are confident in shooting the three when they are open,” Edris said. “That’s a good problem to have.”
There are still some things Monroe City can take from its most lopsided win of the season to work on. Ryan Capps had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs at center, and Edris knows his team has to play stronger down low.
“We’re going to have to do a much better job on Saturday, no matter who we play, if we expect to win,” Edris said. “We’re going to have to do a better job in the paint.”