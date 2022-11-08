CAMP POINT, Ill. – Looking for a hard-nosed, old school battle in the quarterfinal round of the Illinois state football playoffs?
Camp Point Central will be the place to be Saturday afternoon.
The second-seeded Panthers (11-0) and No. 3 seed Greenfield/Northwestern (10-1) are set to square off in a classic, old-fashioned slugfest between powerhouse programs.
Both teams excel with punishing running attacks on offense and also feature smothering defenses.
Stakes will be high when the Western Illinois Valley Conference rivals meet in a Class 1A playoff game with a 1 p.m. scheduled kickoff.
“Greenfield has an excellent team, and it will be a really good challenge for us,” veteran Central coach Brad Dixon said. “There are a lot of similarities between the two teams. We both want to run the ball. It is going to come down to blocking and tackling, and who does it better.”
The weather forecast for Saturday is fittingly in the 35-degree range for a game expected to be decided in the trenches in chilly conditions.
Camp Point Central finished as state runner-up in 2018 before falling in the second round of the playoffs in 2019 and 2021.
The Panthers actually played against Greenfield/Northwestern during the abbreviated COVID spring season in 2021. The Tigers downed Central 30-14 in that game.
The Panthers are coming off a 24-0 win over Sesser-Valier last Saturday in the second round of the playoffs.
Greenfield rolled to wins of 38-7 and 26-0 in the first two rounds of the postseason.
In its second-round win, Central rushed for more than 300 yards for the eighth consecutive game.
Dixon said as many as nine Panthers have logged significant carries this season.
Camp Point Central has rushed for a whopping 54 touchdowns in 11 games.
Panther senior Isaac Genenbacher, who ran for 112 yards and three scores last week, is the team’s top rusher. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has gained 820 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on just 88 carries.
Fellow senior Ross Riley has rushed for 637 yards and 10 TDs. Junior Conner Griffin has run for 703 yards and nine scores.
Central junior quarterback Nick Moore has passed for 412 yards and three touchdowns. He also has run for three scores.
Greenfield/Northwestern has a superb 1-2 punch offensively with running backs Brett Bilbruck and Kohen Vetter.
The 6-foot, 223-pound Bilbruck, a senior, has rushed for 512 yards and 10 scores. Vetter, a junior, has run for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“Greenfield has two really good running backs,” Dixon said. “Bilbruck is a power back and Vetter is a speed back. They are a very physical team who is very effective running the football.”
Junior quarterback Dylan Pembrook, the head coach’s son, directs the Tiger offense. He has thrown for 1,180 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“They have the ability to throw the ball when they need to,” Dixon said. “They are very multiple and balanced on offense. They run it well, but they also have been effective passing.”
The stingy Camp Point Central defense allowed just 65 total yards last week. The Panthers have pitched seven shutouts, including blanking both playoff foes.
“Defensively, we have to slow down their running game,” Dixon said. “We have to match their physicality and limit the damage they do with their offense.”
This matchup will feature programs that know each other well. Central won the WIVC North this year and the Tigers won the WIVC South. This will be their first meeting of the season.
“Both teams are very strong defensively,” Dixon said. “Who can get those big stops is going to have the advantage. And turnovers are always a big part of it. Getting takeaways will be huge in a big game like this where the teams are closely matched.”
Playing at home, Dixon said, is definitely a bonus for Camp Point Central.
“We’ve never had three straight home games in the playoffs until now,” the coach said. “That’s huge for us – we are comfortable playing here and we will have a big crowd to support us.”
The Panthers are led by nine seniors, who all play a key role for the unbeaten squad.
“It's exciting to have this opportunity,” Dixon said. “It’s always great to still be playing at this time of year. We are looking forward to having another chance to advance on Saturday.”
