MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After some midseason hiccups, Monroe City is firing on all cylinders as the Panthers look to make a deep postseason run.
Monroe City finished the regular season with its first Clarence Cannon Conference title since 2017, when the Panthers won the Class 1 state title.
"It is special," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby on winning the conference title. "The kids played well all regular season and were rewarded for their hard work."
Before the Panthers get ahead of themselves, they are focused on Friday's Class 1 District 2 quarterfinal against Van-Far.
Kirby is having the Panthers concentrate on improving blocking and tackling going into Friday's home district game.
"Anytime you can play in front of your home fans, it is an advantage," Kirby said.
The Monroe City offense has scored over 50 points the past three weeks and scored over 40 points in seven out of their nine regular season games.
Part of that success can be attributed to the Wing-T offense the Panthers run and the quality of running backs they have. Joshua Talton and Ceaton Pennewell made were First Team All-Conference selections, while Landon Utterback had several big games this season.
"They are a three-headed monster for defenses," Kirby said. "Whether it is blocking for the other two or carrying the load each back plays in a unit. They understand that on any given night, they could be the main ball carrier. They are a very special unit."
Monroe City also has several threats in the passing game such as All-Conference wide receiver Waylon DeGrave and All-Conference tight ends Deion White and Cade Chapman.
The leader offensively has been senior quarterback Kyle Hays, who has thrown 18 touchdown passes this season and only three interceptions. He was an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection.
"(Hays) understands the nuances of our offense and can read defenses quickly," Kirby said. "He makes everyone around him better. He is a flat out stud."
Perhaps the biggest key to Monroe City's offensive success has been the line, who are anchored by All-Conference selections Bo Patterson and Blake Yager.
"Our offensive line has played very well, especially over the last three weeks," Kirby said. "The line takes great pride in protecting in the passing game and blocking in the run game. Hopefully, they can continue their recent performances."
The Monroe City defense has limited its opponents to 16 or less points in seven games this year.
It is a defensive unit led by CCC Defensive Player of the Year Pennewell at linebacker, as well as four other All-Conference players in safety Josiah Talton, defensive lineman Landan Holland, Utterback at linebacker and Hays at defensive back.
Although the defense has been solid most of the year, Monroe City is wanting to avoid any repeats of its performance on Oct. 8, when the Panthers gave up a season-high 38 points to Macon.
"I think they have been more focused and playing a step faster," Kirby said. "The loss to Brookfield and the number of points we gave up to Macon lit a fire under them."
