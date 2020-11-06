MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City football team went toe-to-toe with an aggressive, hard-hitting Bowling Green team Friday night, taking a 28-26 win in the Class 2 District 6 semifinal game at Lankford Field.
Like two heavyweight boxers in a hunt for a shot at the title, both teams traded blows, taking turns to see which fighter could pin his opponent to the ropes.
“That’s what happens when two heavyweight fighters get together. It is tough. That was a football game,” Monroe City coach David Kirby said. “You had two really good teams going at it. We knew that it was going to be a battle for four quarters.”
The teams traded punches for 48 minutes.
Monroe City took the opening kickoff at its own 27-yard line and pulled off huge chunks of yards, taking five plays to for Ceaton Pennewell to score a touchdown and put the Panthers (8-2) ahead 6-0.
But Bowling Green struck back. The Bobcats took the kickoff at their 27-yard line and marched 13 plays in six minutes, led by in-your-face running by senior running back Michael Starks, to score a touchdown. With a successful point-after kick, Bowling Green took a 7-6 lead.
After holding Monroe City, Bowling Green went on another 13-play drive in the second quarter, which started at its own 15-yard line, taking just over seven minutes to score and take a 14-6 lead.
Just as it seemed that Monroe City was on the ropes, the Panthers took the ensuing kickoff on their own 30-yard line. It took four plays to reach the 48 before Joshua Talton took a simple off-tackle play and sprinted 52 yards for a touchdown. With a successful conversion, the game stood tied at 14.
The Panthers threw another haymaker before halftime, forcing a Bowling Green fumble on the kickoff and taking over at the Bobcats’ 28-yard line. The Panthers scored five plays later when Kyle Hays connected with Logan Buhlig in the corner of the end zone. Monroe City missed the conversion, taking a 20-14 halftime lead.
Bowling Green regrouped at halftime, made some adjustments and came out counterpunching in the second half, virtually controlling the game for nearly 20 minutes of the half.
The Bobcats scored to tie the game on a 96-yard, 14-play drive, knocking back Monroe City defenders. A missed extra point left the game tied at 20.
With the score still tied at with 5:12 left in the game, Bowling Green intercepted a Kyle Hays pass at the Monroe City 32-yard line.
A emotionally charged Bobcats offensive line fired off the ball, opening running lanes for a five-play drive that was capped off by a 15-yard run for a touchdown by Charlie Bowen, giving Bowling Green a 26-20 lead with 3:27 left in the game.
But emotions took a bad turn when Bowling Green committed a huge mental mistake as a lineman jawed with the referee following an unsuccessful two-point play following the touchdown.
Bowling Green was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct on the ensuing kickoff, moving the ball from the 40-yard line back to the 25. The emotional mistake changed Bowling Green’s kickoff strategy, which had been to kick short line drive-shots to keep Monroe City’s speedy and shifty returners, Hays and Joshua Talton, away from the ball.
But the low liner was not an option.
The Bobcats kicked the ball away, with Talton taking it on the run at the Monroe City 45-yard line. Talton followed two key blocks down the sideline, before turning on the jets around the 20-yard line, racing across the middle of the field to elude two Bowling Green tacklers who were tantalizingly close to grabbing Talton’s arm for a stop.
He ran 55 yards for a touchdown, tying the game at 26-26 with less than 13 seconds after Bowling Green’s go-ahead touchdown.
“I got some great blocks. As I was running, I could see out of the corner of my eye that two guys were about to get me by the arm, so I just ran away across the field,” Talton said.
On the critical two-point conversion, Kirby called a bootleg right to target Buhlig in the corner of the end zone. But Bowling Green shut the play down. Or so it seemed.
Borrowing a page from an NFL Films highlight video, Hays stopped, reversed his field, and rolled to his left looking for an open receiver.
Pennewell saw his quarterback scrambling and worked to his right to get open. Hays spotted him and threw across his body for a perfect strike.
Monroe City took a 28-26 lead
“I just did not feel like there was good choice to be made, and I knew the worse that would happen on a two-point conversion was that I would be sacked, so changed up,” Hays said. “I have to give credit to my linemen; they kept the defense off me, and I was able to make the pass.”
Kirby could only shake his head in amazement after the game.
“How about that (Patrick) Mahomes play?” Kirby said. “Kyle is just a gunslinger.”
Monroe City travels to Palmyra for the District championship game next Friday night.