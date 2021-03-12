SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team has a penchant for late-game drama.
Overcoming a weak offensive output for the first three quarters of the Class 3 state semifinals against Summit Christian Academy, a gritty defensive performance helped the Panthers to a come-from-behind 42-35 overtime victory at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University.
The Panthers trailed the Eagles from midway through the first quarter until 6 minutes left in the game when Kyle Hays took a hard pass beneath the basket and scored a contested layup to tie the score at 28. For the next 6 minutes, the two teams combined for 4 points total to force a 30-30 game into overtime.
Monroe City broke the tie one minute into the overtime period when Joshua Talton nailed a pair of free throws after being fouled by Summit Christian’s Cale Johnson, putting the Panthers ahead 32-30 for their first lead of the contest.
“I guess if we are going to get the lead late, the best time would be overtime,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said.
Monroe City (27-2) squares off with unbeaten Hartville (30-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday for the Class 3 title, only the second trip to the state title game in program history and first since losing to Marionville in the Class 2A championship game in 1982.
The Panthers (27-2) had their lowest point output of the season. The only game with a lower offensive production came in tight 50-46 win over Linn in Sectional play on March 2.
Monroe City was held to single digits in three quarters, breaking into double digits in the third quarter when the Panthers scored 11 points. In the fourth quarter, Monroe City outscored Summit Christian 6-2 to force overtime.
“If you told me we would only score 42 points in the game beforehand, there is no way I would say we win, but our defense played well. We have been before and overcome situations,” Edris said.
The tone of the game was set early as both teams struggled on offense thanks to aggressive defensive play that kept shooters off balance. Both teams missed their first three shots.
The scoring drought was broken with 5:48 left in the first quarter when Summit Christian senior Griffin Kliewer nailed a long 3-point shot, giving the Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Hays quickly took the ball back down court to score a bucket for Monroe City, closing the gap to 3-2. At 1:18 left in the first quarter, Jaedyn Robertson hit a 3-point shot, tying the game at 7-7, the closest the Panther would get until the overtime.
Summit Christian led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter and eventually took an 18-13 lead into halftime.
Monroe City was at a huge disadvantage in the first half as Joshua Talton, the leading scorer of the normally high-flying Panthers offense, was largely ineffective because of two fouls called in the first quarter, forcing him to the bench.
Talon’s foul troubles continued in second half, as he was called for two fouls in the third quarter including his second charge of the night with 5:34 left in the third quarter. Talton was again forced onto the bench, this time for a 7-minute stretch that ran into the fourth quarter.
“Summit did a good job of taking the charge and that caused issues,” Talton said. “But I never lost confidence in my teammates to get the job done. While I was sitting out, (Coach Edris) and my dad (assistant coach Ed Talton) told me to be more disciplined and patient.”
With Talton on the bench, Hays provided a spark as the Panthers chipped away at the lead, closing the gap to 28-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Robertson and Deion White combined to slow down and frustrate Gerdes. They were helped by senior Logan Buhlig, who rejected a shot by the center late in the third quarter preventing the Eagles from extending a 2-point lead.
The swat drew huge cheers from the Monroe City faithful in attendance.
“He tried to fake me and I stuck with him,” Buhlig said. “I jumped higher than I ever have and got the block.”
Despite sitting out for almost a full quarter, Talton led Monroe City in scoring with 12 points, while Hays posted 11 points. Summit Christian senior Griffin Kliewer led all scoring with 15 points.