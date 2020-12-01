JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Monroe City boys basketball coach Brock Edris expected his team to be a bit rusty.
So when his Panthers fell behind 18-9 at the end of the first quarter against Jefferson City in their season opener on Tuesday, he didn’t panic.
“I didn’t expect anything different from a team like Jeff City,” Edris said. “They’re going to play fast, they’re going to play above the rim and they can rebound. You don’t have a jamboree to work some things out, its our first game of the year and they already have a game under their belt, so we just kind of had to settle in and adjust.”
It didn’t take long for Monroe City to adjust. By halftime, the Panthers had cut the lead to 27-23, and midway through the third quarter Monroe City had overtaken with a 42-31 lead. The Jays came back and eventually forced overtime, but the Panthers were able to outlast Jefferson City in the overtime period for a 61-58 victory.
“I thought our kids did a good job of adjusting and working things out, understanding what we needed to do to be successful,” Edris said.
Monroe City (1-0) couldn’t seem to keep a handle on the ball in the first half, allowing the Jays (1-1) to score on easy runouts. It was reversed in the second quarter, however, with the Panthers picking the Jefferson City players’ pockets and coming away with scores on the other end.
“I was kind of surprised at how much we turned them over,” Edris said. “I thought our guys played pretty aggressive and were able to get our in transition and get some layups.”
No one benefited more from creating havoc and turning it into points more than Joshua Talton, who finished with a team-high 20 points in the victory.
“He was the best player on the floor tonight,” Edris said.
Unfortunately Talton wasn’t on the floor for the final four minutes. Talton fouled out on the final defensive play of regulation, so the Panthers were going to have to go the whole overtime without him.
That’s where Logan Buhlig came in. Buhlig scored six of the team’s eight points in the overtime period, including a pair of free throws that put the Panthers ahead for good. He finished with 19 points, just behind Talton for the team lead.
“He’s our lone senior and he made some key plays for us tonight,” Edris said. “Most of Jeff City’s team is comprised of seniors, so to see his leadership ability along with our other guys out there, it was a lot of fun to see him do that.”
Josiah Talton finished with nine points, nearly giving Monroe City three players in double digits. Edris was satisfied with his team’s first performance, but he knows there’s a long way to go before they are where they need to be.
“I thought those minor adjustments were OK tonight, and I think our guys know what their strengths are,” Edris said. “As long as we stick to our strengths and play off of them like we are supposed to, I think our guys are going to be really tough.”