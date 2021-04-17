CAMP POINT, Ill. — Scoring three touchdowns during the final seven minutes of the first half helped the Central football team seize the momentum for a 42-7 Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division victory over Unity-Payson Friday night.
The win wrapped up the Panthers’ WIVC North championship as they prepare for next week’s crossover game against a South opponent. Pairings, dates and times will be determined Sunday.
The week before the game, Central was hit with a round of COVID-19 quarantine issues that interrupted practices, which followed losing senior Brody Waddill to a compound leg fracture in the game last Friday against Beardstown.
"Adversity just felt like I was in a 12-round fight every day, just taking body blows," Panthers coach Brad Dixon said. "It's nice to have the group of seniors that we did, and to go out there and do that without one of our better players in Brody."
Unity (3-2, 3-2 WIVC North) took a 7-6 lead when Benet Duesterhaus caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Obert with 7:01 left in the first half. The Panthers (4-1, 4-1) answered 22 seconds later with Dominic Williams’ 49-yard scoring run. Williams’ two-point conversion run gave Central the lead for good at 14-7.
A fumble recovery by Central’s Garrett Wallace at midfield set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Sterling Stotts. The Panthers held the Mustangs on fourth down at the Central 20, which led to Stotts’ 71-yard touchdown run and a 30-7 lead with 24.2 seconds left in the half.
"They made some plays and fourth downs and a couple of third-down conversions but we made them earn it," Dixon said. "We were able to complete some passes and loosen them up and attack the edge, and then we hit that big trap play to Stotts for a touchdown. We kind of knew then that we were doing what we wanted to do up front. We controlled the line of scrimmage, really for the first time all year."
Central tacked on a pair of scoring runs by Trevor Bonk of 2 and 8 yards during the fourth quarter.
Stotts finished with 178 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Panthers allowed 189 yards, only 35 in the second half. Obert was 12 of 24 for 143 yards.
Dixon was proud of how his team played against a Unity team that has played well all season.
"They had shut down everyone's run game, for the most part. Someone told me we had close to 400 yards rushing, which is very good," Dixon said. "It was just a phenomenal effort by our whole staff and the 21 guys we put on the field.