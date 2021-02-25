MONROE CITY, Mo. — The Monroe City boys basketball team took a 20-4 lead after a quarter of play in Thursday’s Class 3 District 7 semifinal, propelling itself to a 65-31 victory over Missouri Military Academy.
“We are looking forward to playing in the district championship for our fifth time in five years,” Panthers coach Brock Edris said. “It’s an opportunity to do it at home and we are excited about it.”
Top-seeded Monroe City (22-2) will host third-seeded Fayette (15-10) in the Class 3 District 7 final on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers spread the ball around early on Thursday, with six different players scoring in the first quarter to help give the Panthers a 16 point lead.
Panthers senior forward Logan Buhlig was the hot hand early, draining a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter. He had 10 points by halftime and finished the game with 11 points and three rebounds.
“Logan hit some shots right out of the gate,” Edris said. “In the beginning of the game, (there was) just numerous guys who can score.”
Panthers junior guard Joshua Talton took over in the second quarter when he scored a bucket and later drained a three. He finished with 12 points and a team-high four rebounds.
After scoring just two points in the first half, Monroe City junior guard Kyle Hays caught fire in the third quarter and with three hits from beyond the arc. Hays finished with a team-high 13 points and pulled down two rebounds.
“I was glad to see our guys share the ball,” Edris said. “Kyle Hays had a bunch of shots there in the third quarter and guys kind of were feeding the hot hand.”
The Panthers bench also contributed 23 points, including a fourth double-digit scorer in sophomore guard Reece Buhlig, who scored 11 points off the bench and also pulled down two rebounds.
Edris said the younger Buhlig is a good team player who is trying to find his role on the team.
“I’ve been really impressed with Reece,” Edris said. “He’s been starting to get more and more playing time and more minutes because he does go out there and plays extremely hard. He plays defense and takes care of the basketball. He finds little easy opportunities to score because he hustles so well.”
Now the Panthers prepare for a tough matchup against a Falcons team that defeated South Callaway 72-55 in Thursday’s other semifinal and has won five of its last six games.
“I look for it to be an exciting game with both teams that have some athletes that like to play in transition,” Edris said. “So we are going to really have to play some defense because they put up a lot of points. We are looking forward to the opportunity.”