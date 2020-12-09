MONROE CITY, Mo. — Defensive pressure and a well-rounded offense helped put the top seeded Monroe City girls basketball team over fifth-seeded Mark Twain in the semifinals of the 96th annual Monroe City Tournament on Wednesday.
The Panthers controlled the pace of the game from the start on their way to a 71-37 victory, even without the help of a raucous home crowd.
“The gym situation is a little bit different, we don’t necessarily have a crowd to feed off of,” said Monroe City head coach Cody Leonard. “We wanted to create our own energy, get off to a really good start and get the pace where we want it.”
Monroe City will take either Palmyra or South Shelby in the tournament title game on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the high school gym.
Senior guard Hallie Dyer was the hot hand in the first quarter, scoring nine of the Panthers’ 22 points in the opening frame. Mark Twain scored only nine points total in the first quarter.
Tigers coach Matt Boswell said his team had some success breaking Monroe City’s defensive press, until the Panthers adjusted.
“Our game plan going into this game was to attack the basket and pick up some foul calls — that didn’t happen,” Boswell said. “They did a good job of kind of playing straight up on us rotating, and we just didn’t hit our shots.”
Dyer led Monroe City (5-0) with 18 points, one of three players to score in double digits for Monroe City.
“That’s a big thing for us,” Leonard said. “It makes us really tough to guard. It’s not necessarily one person you are going to key on or two people to key on, when we’ve got that many options.”
Monroe City senior forward Riley Quinn had the hot hand in the second quarter, scoring seven points. She finished with 15 points, good enough for second behind Dyer.
“We have a bunch of girls who can score a lot,” Quinn said. “Us being able to spread out the scoring really helps us have different views from each side of the court that people have to find ways to guard.”
Sophomore forward Haley Hagan also put up 13 points, many coming off second-chance shots from offensive rebounds.
Monroe City’s defense stifled many of Mark Twain’s possessions, limiting the Lady Tigers to under 10 points in three of four quarters.
“Our defense was stellar tonight and we played really good,” Quinn said. “We just knew we had to put a lot of pressure on them. They turn the ball over on pressure and we took advantage of that on the other side of the floor.”
Junior Autumn Arndt had most of the offense for the Tigers, leading the way with 13 points.
Now with three days to prepare for the tournament finals, Leonard said the big thing now is to rest and wait for their opponent.
“On Friday, we’ll know who we are going to play,” Leonard said. “Then a quick warmup and an hour straight on scouting reports. We’ll come in on Saturday for a shootaround and walk through everything again and get ready to go.”