MONROE CITY, Mo. —The Palmyra girls basketball team roared back from a 13-point halftime deficit to squeeze past Paris 48-46 during the opening round of the 97th Annual Monroe City Tournament on Tuesday evening.
Panthers senior Rylie McKinney forced a Paris turnover at midcourt with just under 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and drove for what turned into the winning layup, putting Palmyra into a 47-46 lead.
Freshman Taytum White helped ice the win with the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left, and Paris missed a 3-point shot as time expired.
“I thought I have to do this for my team, then I just thought we have to get back because the game is not over yet,” McKinney said of her game-winning layup, her only bucket in the second half during an eight-point performance.
It was the opening game of the year for the Lady Panthers and the first game for new Palmyra head coach Alex Brandenburg, the former Mark Twain girls coach who returned to the sideline after a one-year break from teaching.
At halftime, facing a 28-15 deficit, Brandenburg implored his team to play with confidence in the second half.
“That is the thing we talk to these girls about a lot is to believe,” Brandenburg said. “Many of these girls have no varsity experience, and we did not get our normal summer play, and I am new to these girls, so we are all learning as we go. The one thing we can control is effort.
“In the first half, we had some first-game jitters – you do not usually wait until the middle of December to play your first game. I am proud of the way these girls fought back.”
Palmyra (1-0) hit the first two baskets of the third quarter and outscored the Coyotes 14-9 in the frame, setting up a furious fourth quarter comeback.
Paris senior Nicole Skinner, the team’s leader and one of only two seniors, fouled out with 7:05 left in the game. The Panthers took advantage and continued to chip way at the Coyotes lead, going ahead with 3:30 left in the game when sophomore Abbey Redd made a long 3-pointer to give Palmyra a 40-39 advantage.
Redd finished with a team-high 14 points and Jansen Juette added 11 points, eight in the third quarter.
With the game tied at 43-43, Palmyra took the lead again with 1:08 left when McKinney nailed two foul shots with both teams in the bonus.
Paris junior Kendall Mason took a pass in the corner and drilled a 3-point shot to put the Coyotes back ahead 46-45 with 58 seconds remaining, but Paris could not hold on to the lead.
After the Coyotes were dominated last week in the season opener by South Shelby in a 61-20 loss, Paris coach Garrett Thomas was pleased with the play of his young team against Palmyra.
“I knew we were a better team than the way we played. We were much more patient tonight. We did not have as many butterflies, though we had a few in the third quarter because I do not think we expected to be up by that many points,” Thomas said. “We played a little tight. A few more games under our belts and we might have handled that a bit better. We just got nervous.”
Skinner, who effectively played only three quarters because of fouling out in the beginning of the fourth quarter, led Paris in scoring with 17 points, while sophomore Carlee Long was in double digits with 10 points.
Palmyra scoring was led by Redd with 14 points and Jansen Juette had 10 points.