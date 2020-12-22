MONROE CITY, Mo. — Senior guard Bailee Hays may not be the leading scorer for the Monroe City girls basketball team, but she makes her presence felt on the court.
Defense and assists from Hays helped set up forwards Riley Quinn and Haley Hagan as the Panthers rolled to a 63-47 win over visiting Montgomery County on Tuesday night.
“It doesn’t necessarily show up in the stat column, but it was probably one of the best games (Hays) played,” Monroe City coach Cody Leonard said. “She had a whole bunch of assists and a whole bunch of steals. When we were struggling, she was able to give us kind of a spark.”
Montgomery County went with an aggressive full-court defensive press, which led to many first half turnovers by Monroe City (8-0).
Although the Panthers took a 22-15 lead to halftime, they were not firing on all cylinders.
“We could be up 30 or we could be down 20, and they are still going to press us,” Leonard said. “That’s how (Montgomery County) plays. They have a good team and we knew it was coming.”
Leonard told his team to calm down with his halftime message.
“(Montgomery County) put pressure on the passing lanes,” Leonard said. “We were forcing some things we didn’t need to and once we calmed down...we were at least getting a look at two points every single time down the floor.”
The Panthers put that message to practice in the third quarter and outscored the Wildcats 21-14 because of the patience.
Quinn was the biggest beneficiary, scoring 12 of her team-high 24 points in the third quarter. Its the fourth straight game Quinn has reached at least 22 points, and she is averaging 22 points over the last five contests.
Hagan led the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points, then added 10 more in the second half to get to 20 points, the second straight night both Quinn and Hagan have eclipsed 20 points.
“They just keep doing what they are doing, playing off of each other,” Leonard said. “Our guards are doing a good job of finding them and those two girls are doing a good job of finishing in the paint for us.”
After going scoreless in the first half, Hays scored eight points in the second half and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.
Monroe City senior guard Hallie Dyer also picked up her play in the second half on her way to nine points, good for third most on the team.
“I thought Hallie did what she needed to do to control the game after she got in foul trouble early there,” Leonard said. “She played really well the rest of the way.”
Montgomery County junior guard Sam Queathem led her team with 16 points, and made two three-pointers.
Monroe City goes into winter break unbeaten and resumes play on Jan. 4 in the Clopton Tournament against Silex. The Panthers will take the next week off before returning to practice.
“We will just keep playing and see what happens,” Leonard said.