MONROE CITY, Mo. — Joshua Talton grabbed a loose ball midway through the first quarter of Saturday night’s district championship game, drove the length of the floor and made a statement play.
He left his feet, his hands went above the rim and he dunked for a basket, putting Monroe City up 14-2 over the visiting Fayette Falcons in the Class 3 District 7 finale.
A Panthers team that was already playing nearly flawless basketball and a frenzied crowd jumped collectively to their feet and went wild.
“I saw my opportunity I knew I had to get it done,” said Talton who missed two dunks in a game last month. “I appreciate all our fans who came out. It was a very loud. I just thought: not going to miss it this time.”
Monroe City raced out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter on the way to a 74-40 drilling of Fayette to reach Sectional play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Linn (16-7).
Its the fifth straight district championship for the Panthers (24-2), who advanced in their quest for a second straight year in the Class III Final Four at Missouri State University on March 12-13.
It was also the strongest start of the year for Monroe City.
“The sense of the team in the locker room before the game, just from the body language, you could tell they were excited for this moment to play for a championship on their home floor,” Monroe City coach Brock Edris said. “They were on a mission tonight. They did a great job on defense, holding Fayette’s strongest players, and they passed the ball off on offense.”
Josiah Talton grabbed the opening tip, passed to Logan Buhlig who fed hard toss to Deion White as he was making a dash to the basket. White made a layup, giving Monroe City a 2-0 lead 30 seconds into the game.
White struck again on a layup following a rebound beneath the Monroe City basket to give Panthers a 4-0 lead with 6:55 left in the quarter.
Fayette coach Jon Bishop said that the Falcons knew they would face a major battle coming into Monroe City.
“We’ve played final four teams and they gave us all we needed and all we wanted. They are well-coached team, a very talented team,” Bishop said. “We start off slow but that is a credit to the talent that we were playing.”
Monroe City blew the game open in the second quarter, holding Fayette to eight points and taking an insurmountable 45-17 lead into half time.
“We just did a tremendous job on the offensive glass in the first half, which helped is get such a big lead,” Edris said.
Joshua Talton played only halfway through the third quarter, leaving because of what Edris said was leg pain caused by a cramp or getting kicked in the thigh. In two-and-a-half quarters, Talton scored 22 points, had seven rebounds and posted four assists.
Now the focus is Linn, which won the Class 3 District 8 title on Saturday with a convincing 53-29 win over Iberia (20-3). Linn is located about two hours south of Monroe City, about 50 miles southeast of Columbia, Mo.
“We have a lot of homework to do. I do not know really what to expect,” Edris said. “I think from what I have seen in years past, they have a phenomenal facility and I look forward to playing there.”
Joshua Talton said he is looking forward to going deeper in the playoffs.
“We wanted to come out play our hardest tonight,” Talton said. “We are just starting to click and that is where you want to be to start making a deep run.”