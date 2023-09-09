CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Camp Point Central was in the driver's seat from the get go during Friday's home game against Beardstown.
The Panthers took a quick lead and were up by 46-0 at halftime on their way to a 60-0 win over their Western Illinois Valley Conference North Division rival.
Central's defense allowed zero offensive yards to Beardstown in a dominating performance.
Nick Moore intercepted a pass during the Tigers opening possession.
The Panthers had six different running backs score in Friday's win over Beardstow, with senior Wyatt Schemerhorn leading the way with three touchdowns.
CPC senior Drew Paben racked up two touchdowns.
Nate Peters, Jack Thompson, Elijah Genenbacher and Zack Wear each had a touchdown apiece.
Up next for Central (3-0) is a road game against WIVC North foe Unity-Payson (1-2) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
