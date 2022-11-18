CAMP POINT, Ill. — There was snow on the ground with temperatures dropping into the 20s.
And Camp Point Central coach Brad Dixon was loving every minute of it.
When the sun starts setting early and your team is still playing football in mid-November, it puts a smile on a veteran coach’s face.
No matter what the conditions are.
“It’s always a lot of fun to be going to practice this time of the year,” Dixon said earlier this week. “This is an incredible experience for our kids. These are memories they will never forget.”
The Panthers are hoping to make more memories this weekend.
Camp Point Central, seeded No. 2 on the south side of the bracket, will play at No. 1 seed Ridgeview/Lexington in the Class 1A state semifinals Saturday afternoon.
Ridgeview (12-0) averages 36 points per game while allowing just 12 per contest.
“This will be one of our first times as an underdog,” Dixon said. “Ridgeview is a phenomenal opponent. They lost to Lena-Winslow in the semis last year and they have a lot of players back from that team. They have a lot of seniors.”
Camp Point Central nearly didn’t make it this far.
The Panthers fell behind 12-0 at halftime in their quarterfinal matchup this past Saturday.
“At halftime, we talked about being more physical,” Dixon said. “We weren’t executing blocks offensively and making plays defensively when we needed to. We challenged our kids, and they really answered the bell.”
Central rallied for a 24-12 home win over Greenfield/Northwestern on a cold, blustery day with snow flurries.
“We talked about putting together a scoring drive to start the second half and we did that,” Dixon said. “We hadn’t been down since Week 3 and the kids really showed up to play after halftime. They gave a great effort. We settled down and played our game.
“And our kids made some amazing plays on both sides of the ball.”
The Panthers (12-0) are seeking their second trip to the state finals in four years.
Camp Point Central finished as state runner-up in 2018 after winning on the road in the semifinals.
Panther senior Isaac Genenbacher is the top threat on a 2022 offense loaded with weapons.
He scored a pair of touchdowns in the quarterfinal win.
Genenbacher leads the team with 879 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. He also has 310 yards receiving with four scores.
The Panthers have rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in 12 games.
“In Illinois, to make a run in the playoffs you’ve got to be able to run the football,” Dixon said. “And you have to be able to throw it effectively when you need to.”
Central quarterback Nick Moore hasn’t passed for a ton of yards, but he’s been effective in clutch situations.
The junior finished 6-of-9 passing for 83 yards with a touchdown in the quarters. He has thrown for 495 yards this season.
Panther junior Drew Paben scored on a 45-yard TD run to clinch his team’s victory against Greenfield.
Ridgeview is led by all-state running back Kaden Farrell, who has rushed for 1,673 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Teammate Logan Friedmansky has run for 840 yards and 11 scores.
Ridgeview averages 275 yards per game on the ground and 74 yards passing.
Quarterback Alec Thomas has passed for 803 yards and 15 touchdowns.
His top target is Jacob Whitehill, who has 252 yards receiving and five TDs.
“They are a smash mouth team, and they will run it right at you,” Dixon said. “And they can throw the ball when they need to.”
Central will play on the road for the first time this postseason after hosting its first three playoff games.
Ridgeview has won its first three playoff games by scores of 47-14, 58-20 and 41-6.
The Panthers have outscored their three playoff foes by a combined 114-12.
“This will be a heck of a battle between two very good football teams,” Dixon said. “We’re excited for the challenge.”
