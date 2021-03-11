MONROE CITY, Mo. — When Brock Edris took over as head coach of Monroe City’s boys basketball team a decade ago, the Panthers were coming off a winless season and about as far away from the state tournament as you could get.
It took time for Edris to turn the program around and the first couple of seasons were challenging, with Monroe City combining for only 10 wins in his first two campaigns.
“Ten years ago, I was a young guy who thought it was going to turn around rather quickly,” Edris said. “But, I think (I was) like a lot of coaches who were humbled early in their careers and I think that’s a good thing. We didn’t win a lot of games our first two years, but we had kids who still worked hard and bought into what we were doing.”
Fast forward eight years and Edris has the Panthers back in the Class 3 state semifinals for a second straight year. That development started at a young age, with many of Monroe City’s current players attending Edris’ youth basketball camps.
“It’s interesting to go back and look at pictures and videos of these kids working out basic jab steps and layups. Just enjoying basketball and having fun,” Edris said. “It takes a lot more than just a camp to get to this point. These kids have parents that have coached them or people in the community that have coached them.”
That family atmosphere has played out on the court for the Panthers. Twin brothers and all-Clarence Cannon Conference junior guards Joshua and Josiah Talton had their older brother, C.E. Talton, play for Edris. Senior forward Logan Buhlig — another all-conference selection — has seen his younger brother, Reece, get significant minutes on this year’s team.
Edris said all of that comes from developing his players from an early age.
“We were really trying to reach down to our youth levels and get kids interested in playing basketball ... It’s a fun game to play and we were teaching the fundamentals the right way,” Edris said. “In turn, when you get good middle school coaches (who) are able to continue with those fundamentals and up the intensity or level of competitiveness a little bit, it kind of let them know what the expectations were before they get to the high school program.”
Progress was made each year under Edris’ direction, and soon the results started showing up in the win column. Monroe City posted its first winning season in 14 years during the 2012-13 season, Edris’ third season with the program.
The Panthers won their first postseason game under Edris in his fourth season and started a run of five straight district championships in his sixth season.
“Winning five straight district championships is impossible without having really good kids and really good basketball players that are very coachable and are really good teammates,” Edris said. “Something we try to take pride in with our basketball program is developing young men that are all about the team because you feel like that’s going to pay off later in life.”
Monroe City lost in the state sectionals after its first three district championships under Edris. Last season Monroe City finally broke through and advanced to the state quarterfinals, eventually making it to the semifinals where the Panthers fell to Charleston by just two points.
Edris feels like last year’s loss in the state final four helped motivate returning players like Buhlig and the Talton twins.
“The boys are excited, and I think they are locked in coming to the game planning on what we need to do,” Edris said. “It’s just a matter of going on and trying to play some of our best basketball and seeing what happens.”
Monroe City has another crack at the state title with its return to the state semifinals after narrowly defeating O’Fallon Christian 51-49 in the Class 3 state quarterfinals last Friday night.
The Panthers (26-2) will play Summit Christian Academy (21-4) in the Class 3 semifinals at JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., on Friday at 4 p.m.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to go back down to Springfield,” Edris said.