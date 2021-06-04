CAMP POINT, Ill. — Katie Hildebrand didn’t flinch. Neither did the Central softball team.
Lewistown scored twice in the top of the first inning of Friday’s Class 1A regional championship, but Hildebrand quieted the Indians thereafter as she tossed six consecutive scoreless innings and catapulted the Panthers to a 3-2 victory.
Central (12-8) will face top-seeded Illini Bluffs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Glasford, Ill.
It is the Panthers’ sixth regional title in the last seven seasons and eighth in Central coach Amy Hildebrand’s 16-year coaching career.
“It’s definitely something this group was shooting for,” Amy Hildebrand said. “We thought we had a good chance to do this a year ago, so coming back and winning a regional is a big deal to this group. I just wish last year’s seniors could experience this.”
It was a rocky start for Katie Hildebrand as four of the first five Lewistown batters reached base. Brooke Hampton followed a leadoff walk to Mady Mikulich with an RBI double and scored on Chelsea Hopkins’ sacrifice fly. Addy Yurkovich and Lanie Swearingen collected back-to-back singles before Hildebrand escaped further damage with a popout on the infield and a groundout.
The Indians had only one baserunner reach third base the final six innings.
Katie Hildebrand struck out two, walked two and allowed seven hits overall. Defensively, the Panthers didn’t commit an error and fielded 11 groundouts.
“She really hung in there,” Amy Hildebrand said. “They kept their heads. I felt I stayed positive. I kept telling them we were OK and we had plenty of opportunities to rally.”
Trailing 2-0 heading to the bottom of the second, Central changed the game with one swing. Mackenzie VanZandt led off with a walk, took second on a sacrifice and scored on Libby Ippensen’s home run to right field.
“That was a big boost,” Amy Hildebrand said. “There was a lot of excitement.”
Central grabbed the lead in the fourth when Katie Hildebrand led off with a single, took second on VanZandt’s sacrifice and scored on Carlie Goehl’s double to center field.
The defense made the lead last.
“We’ve been hitting that pretty hard in practice,” Amy Hildebrand said. “They were making plays.”