CILLICOTHE, Mo. — There were three key reasons the Palmyra football team needed to find a replacement for quarantined South Shelby on this week’s schedule.
To be tested.
To be ready.
And to be better.
A 42-35 victory over Summit Christian Academy at Bob Fairchild Field in which the Panthers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2, trailed in the second half accomplished it all.
“No matter what, we got a lot better today,” Palmyra coach Kevin Miles said. “So that was a good win for us.”
The Panthers (8-0) led 20-15 at halftime, surrendered the advantage when the Eagles scored on a 64-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the third quarter and responded by scoring two touchdowns four minutes apart in the fourth quarter to take control. The Eagles scored two late touchdowns, but the Panthers’ lead at that point was secure.
It sets up an undefeated showdown with Centralia next week at Palmyra for the Clarence Cannon Conference championship. Centralia, ranked fifth in Class 3, also is 8-0.
“We could have played better, but I really can’t complain,” Miles said. “We did a few things really well, and we did a few things not very well. We have some things we have to figure out up front. There were some times we didn’t block very well on some drives, and there were times where I thought we blocked extremely well. We’ll watch some film and decide if that was them or if that was us and kids getting tired or taking plays off.”
Despite some occasional struggles up front, the Panthers were dominant offensively.
They churned out 443 yards of offense, averaged 7.8 yards per play and committed just one turnover. Hayes Miller finished with 194 yards rushing, averaging 12.1 yards per carry to go with touchdown runs of 60 and 80 yards. Miller also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Brody Lehenbauer.
Ross Arch added 154 yards rushing with a 51-yard touchdown run as the duo made up for the absence of Wade Begley and Peyton Timbrook, who were nursing injuries. Tight end Abe Haerr caught an 11-yard touchdown pass for Palmyra as well.
“Trying to get some guys in and out and doing some different things offensively, I thought we did some really nice things,” Miles said.
It was the defensive stands in the second half that were critical. Summit Christian finished with 419 total yards as senior quarterback Grayson Sprouse completed 17 of 35 passes for 285 yards, but he was intercepted three times and sacked twice.
“We outplayed them with the wind at their back,” Miles said. “We did a lot of really good things when we didn’t have the wind.”
In the absence of Begley and Timbrook defensively, Zane Meyers had eight solo tackles and two interceptions, while Collin Arch had 7.5 tackles and the Palmyra coaching staff was able to play some younger players and develop better depth for the postseason.
“That’s why this game was so important for to get those reps and get those kids some more experience,” Miles said.