PALMYRA, Mo. -- Palmyra has plenty of athletes with experience returning to the girls high school track and field team for 2023.
The Panthers will return 14 upperclassmen -- including four seniors and 10 juniors. Palmyra also has one sophomore and five freshmen on this season's roster.
Palmyra head coach Macy Bross is excited about the potential of the girls on this year’s team and is looking for a lot of them to make it out of the districts and compete deep into postseason play this season.
“Some goals we have this year is we want to try and get as many athletes as we can out of districts," Bross said. "We have our first meet coming up and will get a good sense of who will be competing in what events and go from there. Hopefully we can get quite a few to sectionals and ultimately to state.”
Palmyra will be getting both of their top pole vaulters back with senior Abbey Redd and junior Alaina Loman, who both made it to state last season where they placed second and third in Class 3.
Redd was the Class 2 girls pole vault state champion in 2021 during her sophomore season.
Junior Candra King represented Palmyra in state in the discus and shot put, where she placed second and seventh on the podium.
One of the team’s top underclassmen is sophomore Sydney Compton, who made it to state last season as a freshman and placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles. She will be a big contributor to Palmyra’s points this year.
Bross highlighted a few more girls she’s excited to see really take a major step going into the season.
“Other standouts we have are juniors Isabella McBride and Laurin Sheputis," Bross said. "McBride is our top sprinter and we’ll see her a lot in the 400-meter run, 4x2 and 4x1. I’m really excited to see what she can do in the 300-meter hurdles and in the mid-distance relays.”
Sheputis was part of the 4x800-meter relay team that qualified for state last season, joining Loman as one of two returners from that team.
“Laurin is a strong mid distance runner for us who will also see a lot of time competing in the 800-meter as well this season," Bross said. "She actually took fifth in sectionals last year facing some tough schools, so I’m excited for the improvement. She’ll make because I know she’s been working very hard.”
Palmyra looks ready to go this season with many state qualifiers returning in their respective events, Bross noted the competition level of their schedule this season against tough schools such as Montgomery County and Bowling Green.
There was one school though that coach is especially looking forward to seeing this season as one of, if not their toughest competitor.
“Our toughest school this year that I’m excited to see us compete against is Centralia," Bross said. "They have great athletes and in the past, have always had a little bit more than us in our meets. So hopefully we can change that this season.”
2023 Schedule
March 24 -- at Bowling Green Quad
March 27 -- at South Shelby Open
March 30 -- at Monroe City Invite
April 14 -- at Licklider Relays
April 18 -- at Montgomery County Invitational
April 21 -- at Gary Ewing Invitational
April 25 -- at Gerald Mansfield Invitational
April 28 -- at Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays
May 8 -- at Centralia Classic
