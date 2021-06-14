SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Texas leaguer, a Baltimore chop, a seeing-eye single or a nubber.
Any of those would have worked.
Had the Central baseball team gotten one of those type of hits in a crucial situation Monday night, the outcome in the Class 1A Springfield Super-Sectional might have been different.
As it was, the Panthers left eight runners on base, including six in scoring position, in a 4-0 loss to Father McGivney at Lincoln Land Community College’s Claude Kracik Field.
“The kids played hard and competed all day today,” Central coach Jordan Tenhouse said. “We just couldn’t get the big hit.”
It wasn’t because they didn’t hit the ball hard.
Five of Central’s first six batters were retired on a liners to the outfield with Father McGivney center fielder Rodgers making four solid plays. His two catches in the second inning came after Dylan Dickhut led off by getting hit by a pitch and stole second base.
“If one or two of those get down, it’s a different day,” Tenhouse said. “Maybe we can get a run across early like we have been, maybe we can get the lid off and it could have been a different day.”
The Panthers (13-7) were limited to three hits by Griffins starter Drew Sowerwine, a Culver-Stockton College signee, with freshman Conner Griffin collecting all three hits from the No. 9 spot in Central’s lineup.
Central’s best opportunity to score came in the top of the fifth inning trailing 4-0.
With one out, Mason Miller was hit by a pitch and Griffin singled on a ground ball up the middle. Peyton Clampitt reached on an error by Father McGivney second baseman Gierer to load the bases, but an infield fly and a strikeout thwarted the rally.
In the seventh, a leadoff walk and a one-out single got two runners on, but Sowerwine finished the shutout with a fielder’s choice and a groundout.
Father McGivney had to scratch and claw for runs against Clampitt, too.
In the bottom of the second, a leadoff single by Sowerwine and a two-out walk to Deakos set the wheels in motion for a two-run inning. Sowerwine went to third on defensive indifference and scored on a wild pitch. A single by McKee brought in the second run.
The Griffins scored another run in the third on a wild pitch and strung together three singles to produce a run in the fourth.
Still, they managed just five hits off Clampitt, who struck out 11.
“Their lineup is tough top to bottom,” Tenhouse said. “But you could see they hadn’t seen a guy like him for a while. I’m really proud of how he competed.”
The problem was the six walks, one hit batter and three wild pitches.
“Far more walks than he would have liked, but that’s going to happen when you’re going against a team where you can’t just serve it up,” Tenhouse said. “He was trying to find the edges, and he wasn’t able to all the time.”
It diminish the fact the Panthers played in the state quarterfinals for just the third time in program history and first time in 42 years.
“Sure, you’d like to see some changes with what happened today,” Tenhouse said. “But overall, we’re extremely proud of what these boys have been able to accomplish.”